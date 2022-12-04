From Banganga to Upvan Lake: Here are four public places to unwind at in Mumbai

Our fav serene public places to sit and watch the world go by

Pic/Sameer Markande

Don’t we all crave a break from the hustle-bustle of this city that we call home? Now that the weather is pleasant, it is the perfect time to step out from offices and homes, and go out to soak in the world. If you are on board, here are five spots to head to.

Upvan Lake, Thane

This is a well-known landmark in Thane. If you aren’t from this part of the suburb, you would’ve seen it in the I Love Thane episode from Modern Love Mumbai—Masaba Gupta takes a walk along the beautiful promenade that circles the lake. On the other end of the lake (if the walking stretch is on your right, this spot would be on your left) is a concrete structure with a couple of steps and two big gateways. This writer, who once had a heart-to-heart conversation with a friend there, finds this to be the perfect spot to break away from the chaotic city, and take a few deep breaths.

Flamingo pier, Navi Mumbai

The wraparound walkway along the Indian Maritime University takes one through the mangroves, backwaters with migratory birds and kitchen gardens of fisher folk. Situated off Palm Beach Road, the katta along the serpentine road has ample seating. The tar street dissolves into a mudpath that leads to the pier. Now you walk above the bustling mangrove—boats are being repaired, fishing nets are hauled in and flowers are in bloom. The day closes with dramatic sunsets. Flamingos pick at the sand, birds run home, fruit bats head out… and this writer and her dog soak all this in.

Banganga

Each year, devotees flock to Banganga, the Haridwar of Mumbai, to perform the final rites of their loved ones. But the tank, which is steeped in history and lore, also offers a breather from the humdrum of city life. For most parts, especially weekdays, Banganga is empty. You can choose a spot on the stone steps, enjoy the soft sounds of the gurgling green waters, and cackling geese and ducks. In the distance, the temple bells toll. If you visit early on a winter evening, the cool breeze from the sea beyond, won’t escape you.

Veer Savarkar Udyan, Borivli

Veer Savarkar Udyan, located 10 minutes from bustling Borivli station, will always have space for you. The oasis will surprise you with its serenity. It has a different area for toddlers complete with play trains, a dome where senior citizens spend karaoke evenings, and a skating course, all surrounded by trees and the calmness of the lake. Benches across the park invite you to bring a book or have a chat with a friend or lover.

