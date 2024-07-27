Paris Olympics 2024: ‘Play not to win, but to participate’

The French Counsel General and AF director hope the words of the father of modern Olympics will incite feelings of togetherness between the countries at the world’s most hatke games

Kevin Mayer of Team France competes in the Men’s High Jump leg of the Decathlon on day four of the 26th European Athletics on June 10 in Rome. Pic/Getty Images

In a first, the opening ceremony on Friday, July 26 was not staged inside an Olympic stadium. Along the river Seine, the iconic opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics 2024 created history. Spectators lined the banks of Seine as athletes floated in on boats, and the ceremony—hosted in the heart of Paris—offered several vantage points to residents keen on watching the event even without a ticket. The city’s most popular landmarks, and under bridges and gateways including Pont des Arts and Pont Neuf—everything was part of the show.

While this move by the organisers will be remembered, it was also anticipated that France would play host in the most celebrated fashion. After all, the modern Olympic games are rooted in the country’s history.

Baron Pierre de Coubertin, who was a French educator and historian, introduced sport in French education. It’s thanks to him that the games were revived and he came to be known as the father of the modern Olympic Games. Pic Courtesy/IOC

Baron Pierre de Coubertin was a French educator and historian who introduced sport in French education. It’s thanks to him that the games were revived, and naturally, he came to be known as the father of the modern Olympic Games. Apart from championing sports, serving as the second president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Coubertin also designed the Olympic Rings in 1913. He wrote that the “five rings represent the five parts of the world now won over to Olympism”, and that the five colours along on the white background produced the colours of every country’s flag. So much was Coubertin’s love for the games that as per his wishes expressed in his will, upon his death, his heart was taken to Olympia and placed in a marble stele commemorating the revival of the Olympic Games.

Olympism is thus integral to the French. “Coubertin is quite a popular figure. I don’t know if he said this but we are always told that he used to say, ‘Play not to win but to participate’. That’s why the Olympic Games are a very special moment for the French. It’s not like any other world championship,” says Jean-Marc Séré-Charlet, French Consul General in Mumbai.

The Paris Olympics Mascot

The Olympic rings, which symbolise how the games bring the world together, are of deep value in present times. Coubertin had once proclaimed, “Wars break out because nations misunderstand each other. We shall not have peace until the prejudices that now separate the different races are outlived. To attain this end, what better means is there than to bring the youth of all countries periodically together for amicable trials of muscular strength and agility?”

Séré-Charlet says that in present times, the values of Olympism and what Coubertin promoted is even more crucial. “Togetherness is part of the Olympic slogan. Whether it’s the Olympics or the paralympics, this is a part of our values. It’s why inclusivity and sustainable impact are regarded highly in this year’s games,” he adds.

Stéphane Doutrelant and Jean-Marc Séré-Charlet

As Coubertin brought education reform by making sport important for students, his efforts still echo. Stephane Doutrelant, executive director, Alliance Française de Bombay, says, “For a country of 68 million people, sports are of course important. But they are also very much a part of our education.” The French believe that to be well balanced you need to have a good mind and be in good shape. The Ministry of Sport, the highest governing body of sport in France, has an annual funding amounting to nearly $44.2 billion.

As a showcase of the French commitment to sports, and of course, to cheer their home country playing hosts, Doutrelant is most excited. He has organised a small exhibit at Alliance Française which celebrates the games with fascinating facts about the science of sports. You will spot explanations for why you bend your arms while running, “it’s quite interesting. I have learnt so much just reading this”, he says. Plushies of the Paris Olympics 2024 mascot, Monsieur Phryge also sit at the organisation’s branches in Mumbai. At their new space in Churchgate Chambers, a classroom has been dedicated to the Olympic Games where members can enjoy a screening while playing table tennis and foosball.

As the event has been organised in Paris and around, Doutrelant highlights that the games are also promoting sustainability in every way. “It’s an incredible feat to see an opening ceremony on the banks of a river. But there is a major stress on being eco-friendly. The athletes’ village is using an underground water-cooling system instead of air conditioners,” he says. This decision came as the organising committee’s goal is to reduce the carbon footprint of the Paris Games by half. On Thursday, July 25, a day ahead of the opening ceremony, the French government and the US National Basketball Association (NBA) made a joint commitment to make sport meet sustainable development goals. France’s president Emmanuel Macron said that the French Development Agency (AFD) will invest $543 million to make sport meet those sustainable development goals.

But which games are these Frenchmen in Mumbai most excited about? “I’m most interested to see rugby sevens as I used to play rugby. France’s judo team does well, but the Japanese always give us a tough fight. I am waiting to see Keven Mayer, our decathlon athlete, and also excited to see how the Indian champion Neeraj Chopra performs,” says Séré-Charlet.

New Sports at Paris Olympics 2024

Sport climbing: An indoor rock-climbing competition with a 49-foot inverted wall that athletes have to scale in six minutes. It has three different events, which will see athletes scaling a route they haven’t seen beforehand.

Skateboarding: A total of 44 men and women will compete in two disciplines, park and street skateboarding. They will be judged on degree of difficulty, speed and range of moves.

Surfing: After advocating the addition of the sport in 1920, surfing has now been added to the line-up and will see 48 athletes. Athletes have to ride the famous Teahopo’o wave in Tahiti to impress judges with their tricks’ variety, type and difficulty, in addition to their speed, power and flow.