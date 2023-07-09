Running during monsoon? Mumbai experts tell you how to do it right

With the crushing heat finally gone, beginners to professional runners tell us why they are excited about the slew of monsoon marathons lined up for the rainy season

Events like the Tridhaatu 10 km run in Chembur are anticipated with much enthusiasm by marathoners and even amateur runners during the monsoon

Fitness shouldn’t depend on the weather,” says Abhay Panchal, one of the organisers behind Kaam Bhari’s July 16 marathon in Thane. The Mumbai monsoon is inevitable, but as Panchal points out, many runners are not deterred by this weather. In fact, monsoon running brings its own fair share of challenges, even though the rainy weather might be a good time for people looking to pick up a new athletic pastime and build up their fitness.

“As someone who struggles with a high heart rate when it’s very hot,” says Radhika Tonsey, who has been an amateur triathlete since 2017, “I use the opportunity to run during the monsoon. Unlike during the summer months, where I’m inclined to do more indoor workouts, it’s easy to cool down when it’s raining, so I love running during this season.” Despite the weather being cooler, Rakhee Bathija, who is organising a 10 km monsoon run in Chembur this year, offers some words of caution.

“Because of the cooler temperature, many runners think hydration isn’t as important. This is a myth, and you will get dehydrated if you don’t consistently take breaks to sip water throughout your run,” she warns. “If you can remember to hydrate, the monsoon season is a boon for runners. In the rain, you feel so close to nature, and it’s incredibly scenic.”



The Chembur monsoon run has been an annual event for the last seven years, and is ideal for beginner to intermediate running enthusiasts. “Every year, over half of the runners at our run tell me it’s their first proper organised running event, which is so nice to hear,” Bathija says. “We even have a beer after the run to celebrate the monsoon season, and some of the more seasoned runners get a chance to catch up and discuss upcoming athletic events.”

Kaam Bhari’s event in Thane has a 5 km as well as 10 km run for beginners, who want to start off with a short and easily manageable distance. This event is also ideal for monsoon runners looking to support charitable endeavours. “Runners at this event will be funding a worthy cause,” explains Panchal. “Kaam Bhari helps underprivileged children with educational equipment like stationery. The proceeds generated from this marathon go towards charity.”

Apart from the weather being more conducive for running, the shorter runs, including the one in Chembur, can also be qualifiers for the Tata Mumbai Marathon in January. “This makes July the perfect time to get an early start on your athletic goals for next year,” says Bathija. While events like the Thane run are a great starting place for beginners, seasoned runners like Vinod Khot also throw in some advice about the obstacles to watch out for.

“During the monsoon, there are a lot of potholes, moss and gutter water. If you’re an absolute beginner, you should start by running on surfaces you are familiar with before trying something different,” says Khot, who has been a marathoner for the last 10 years. “It’s also best if you wear reflective clothing, so that vehicles can easily see you through the monsoon fog, and carry a waist-pouch so your phone doesn’t get wet.”

Tonsey adds, “Your likelihood of getting injured while running is also higher during the monsoon. So focus on the recovery just as much as the run: stretch before and after the run to ensure your joints are well-supported. Wear a visor so that the rain isn’t hitting you in the face, and stuff your shoes with paper after a run so they’re dry by your next run.”

Considering how slippery Mumbai’s roads can be during the monsoon season, Tonsey suggests beginners maintain a ‘conversation pace’ throughout. “This means that, at the pace you’re running, you should be able to hold a conversation.”

For more experienced runners, there are also a few longer runs to help you keep fit before your next full-length marathon. There is a half-marathon being held along the scenic Bandstand and Carter Road promenades on July 30. For people who need an extra month to get their stamina in check, there is another half-marathon happening later in the monsoon season, also in Bandra, on August 6.

WHAT: Monsoon marathons

WHEN: July and August

WHERE: Bandra, Thane and Chembur

PRICE: Rs 425 onwards

TO BOOK: Online