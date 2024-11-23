In its 5th edition, India Cocktail Week is back with a bigger line-up of brands, mixology masterclasses, and activities for designated drivers

Revellers at the 2023 edition of India Cocktail Week

India’s bar scene is no longer catching up with the West—it’s at par. Cocktail enthusiasts are now curious about what goes into the drink, whether it needs to be stirred or shaken, and are excited to sample different spirits. This curiosity has only made India Cocktail Week (ICW) bigger, year after year. It’s a time when enthusiasts and the alco-bev industry folks could come under one roof for what one could call India’s biggest cocktail festival.

When it first launched, “ICW felt like an exhibition of spirit brands. But the growing demand for cocktails, and bartenders upping their game—it has all contributed to the cocktail week becoming bigger,” says Sharan Behl co-founder of ICW and director of WMS Entertainment. In many ways, ICW has grown to become a community format that brings together spirits industry professionals, brand representatives, tastemakers, music enthusiasts, and patrons who love sipping on creative cocktails.

The fifth edition of ICW this year, is the first time that the festival is hosting a full masterclass on mixology, along with other workshops fit for curious cocktail makers. Along with that, the number of participating brands is a reflection of India’s growing homegrown alcohol strength along with international brands keen to pour in the country. There are over 30 brands that you can sample, including Baileys, Beefeater Breezer, Black and White, Bombay Sapphire, Don Julio, Drifters, JW Blonde, Lucifer’s Gold, Monkey 47 Patron, Pistola, Simba, Tanqueray, Toki, among others.

“The festival format is the same, but brands have created experiences, and fun zones as well. We also have bar pop-ups featuring bartenders from the World’s Top 50 Bars. And, there are more activities and workshops to enjoy, so this year there’s something for everyone,” says Behl.

A cocktail festival might not sound exciting to designated drivers or teetotallers, but this time around, ICW has a big line-up of music performances. The festival will see performances by Rivo, Anyasa, Nightmares On Wax, When Chai Met Toast, and Teho. Art enthusiasts can enjoy interactive fluid art and face art workshops. There’s a tarot reading booth, food brands offering dependable bites, and a flea market for those keen on indulging in retail therapy.

WHEN: Nov 30 - Dec 1

WHERE: Jio World Garden No 3 & 4, Jio Garden Public Gate, G Block, BKC

TICKETS: Insider.in