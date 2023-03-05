Breaking News
Holi 2023: Attend these events in Mumbai to celebrate the festival of colours

Updated on: 05 March,2023 10:56 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Krisha Yadav | mailbag@mid-day.com

Add a splash of awesomeness by incorporating yourself in these fun activities

Sukhwinder Singh


Sukhi with Divine


Rapper Vivian Divine’s tunes have the power to pick you up from any corner of the world, and drop you in Mumbai. And playback singer Sukhwinder Sigh needs no introduction. They both come together live at the Holi Cow Festival with other artistes such as MC Altaf and 
DJ Proof to promise musical fun that never stops.
WHEN: March 7, 11 AM
WHERE: MMRDA Ground, Bandra
TO BOOK: insider.in
PRICE: Rs 999 onwards



King of parties too


If you are not fond of colours and want an escape, hide at this concert by the rapper, King. He has been ruling fans with his sick flow and meaningful lyrics with hits such as “Tu Aake Dekhle” and “Maan meri jaan”.
WHEN: March 7, 11 AM
WHERE: NESCO: Mumbai
TO BOOK: in.bookmyshow.com
PRICE: Rs 999 Onwards

Hauli Hauli , this holi

DJs Chetas, Akhtar, Amaan and others put the colour in Holi at Dunk Fest, which is packed with celebrities such as Naagin fame Nia Sharma and Big Boss fame and choreographer Nishant Bhat and many more. The day will be packed with entertainment, and not to mention food stalls offering a wide range of cuisines.
WHEN: March 7, 10 AM
WHERE: JVPD Ground, Juhu
TO BOOK: in.bookmyshow.com
PRICE: Rs 1,499

Holi nature

Celebrate Holi with a backdrop of greenery, with live music and Holika by the lakeside. This experience can be customised for a group to include a band, unlimited BBQ buffet, bonfire, and a DJ -driven rain party.
WHEN: March 7-8, 11 AM Onwards
WHERE: Adoshi, Mumbai-Pune Expressway
TO BOOK: insider.in
PRICE: R2,999 Onwards

