Holi 2023: Attend these events in Mumbai to celebrate the festival of colours

Add a splash of awesomeness by incorporating yourself in these fun activities

Sukhwinder Singh

Sukhi with Divine

Rapper Vivian Divine’s tunes have the power to pick you up from any corner of the world, and drop you in Mumbai. And playback singer Sukhwinder Sigh needs no introduction. They both come together live at the Holi Cow Festival with other artistes such as MC Altaf and

DJ Proof to promise musical fun that never stops.

>>>

WHEN: March 7, 11 AM

WHERE: MMRDA Ground, Bandra

TO BOOK: insider.in

PRICE: Rs 999 onwards

King of parties too

If you are not fond of colours and want an escape, hide at this concert by the rapper, King. He has been ruling fans with his sick flow and meaningful lyrics with hits such as “Tu Aake Dekhle” and “Maan meri jaan”.

>>>

WHEN: March 7, 11 AM

WHERE: NESCO: Mumbai

TO BOOK: in.bookmyshow.com

PRICE: Rs 999 Onwards

Hauli Hauli , this holi

DJs Chetas, Akhtar, Amaan and others put the colour in Holi at Dunk Fest, which is packed with celebrities such as Naagin fame Nia Sharma and Big Boss fame and choreographer Nishant Bhat and many more. The day will be packed with entertainment, and not to mention food stalls offering a wide range of cuisines.

>>>

WHEN: March 7, 10 AM

WHERE: JVPD Ground, Juhu

TO BOOK: in.bookmyshow.com

PRICE: Rs 1,499

Holi nature

Celebrate Holi with a backdrop of greenery, with live music and Holika by the lakeside. This experience can be customised for a group to include a band, unlimited BBQ buffet, bonfire, and a DJ -driven rain party.

>>>

WHEN: March 7-8, 11 AM Onwards

WHERE: Adoshi, Mumbai-Pune Expressway

TO BOOK: insider.in

PRICE: R2,999 Onwards