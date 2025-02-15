Breaking News
Re-visit your New Year’s resolution

Updated on: 16 February,2025 08:33 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Spandana Bhura | mailbag@mid-day.com

If you’re struggling to stay committed to your new year’s resolution, this February try these practical approaches to keep your motivation to achieve your goals alive throughout the year

Representation pic

Making resolutions is easy—sticking to them is the real challenge. As the initial excitement of the goals you made with the advent of the New Year fades, it’s common to feel overwhelmed, unmotivated, or unsure of how to stay on track. But resolutions don’t have to be abandoned just because progress slows down. With the right strategies, you can turn your aspirations into long-term habits.



Accountable success
If self-motivation isn’t enough, having someone to check in with can be a game-changer. Confiding in a trusted friend, family member, or mentor about your resolutions can create a sense of responsibility that makes it harder to give up. When you know someone else is aware of your goals, you’re more likely to stay committed. Even if this isn’t your usual approach, it can be something worth trying!


One day at a time
Big goals can feel overwhelming, but breaking them down into daily tasks makes them more manageable. Instead of focusing on what you want to accomplish over the next year, perhaps try shifting your focus to what you can do today. A planner can help chart your progress and keep your goals organised. Writing down your tasks for the day and tracking your small achievements can help you stay on course and also provides a sense of accomplishment as you can check things off your to-do list.

Vision boards and SMART goals
Vision boards aren’t just for the new year—making them a monthly habit can keep your goals fresh and your motivation strong. Take time at the start of each month to reflect on what you want to achieve, gather images and words that represent those goals, and create a digital or physical collage. This visual reminder helps maintain focus and motivation. Pair this with SMART goals—specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound—to ensure your ambitions stay realistic and attainable.

