Relax, music season hasn’t ended yet

Even as we hyperventilate at the thought of Backstreet Boys coming to the city in May, we also have Anne-Marie, Raja Kumari and John Legend to look forward to this year

Anne-Marie. Pic/Getty Images

We first heard of pop star Anne-Marie when she released her hit with Clean Bandit and Sean Paul in 2016 called Rockabye. Since then there have been hits after

hits—be it Friends, Ciao Adios, or Kiss My (uh-ho), which prompted a million dance Reels. We got Anne-Marie to answer three pressing questions for us, before she performs at VH1 Supersonic tonight.

1 What inspires you during your song-writing process?

I write about whatever is happening in my life. My songs are like my diary. I try to be as open and real, and vulnerable as possible. Inspiration comes from everywhere and everyone. In a writing session it starts in all different ways depending on who I work with. Sometimes the beat comes first, sometimes I have a song title in my head and sometimes I have a melody. It’s best to let it flow and be free.

2 What do you know of Indian music?

It’s probably some of my favourite music to listen to. The melodies are very special and intricate. I was surprised knowing that India is my third-biggest market, considering I have never travelled here. But it made me so happy and that’s why I had to come—to meet everyone and experience India. I recently worked with Diljit Dosanjh, and felt lucky to be on a song with him.

3 What is in store for fans tonight?

It’s going to be an exciting show with old and new music. My band is with me and we’re going to have a lot of fun. A lot of singing loud and dancing!

Book tickets on gosupersonic.in, Rs 999 onwards

‘John is truly a legend’

Rapper Raja Kumari and ballad king John Legend will take the stage together on March 4. As Kumar says, she is looking forward to introducing Legend to Indian fans



Raja Kumari

Every Indian who knows even a bit about the Indian hip-hop scene, knows that Raja Kumari has proved her metal, with songs like Made in India and City Slums. And now she is taking the stage with the All of Me hitmaker John Legend, at the Walkers and co concert, where along with their hits, they will also perform Johnny Walkers’ “Keep Walking” anthem. Kumari spoke to mid-day about music, motivation and Mumbai.

1 How do you keep yourself motivated?

I faced several challenges, but eliminating stigmas and stereotypes in the music business, was the hardest. The notion that an Indian artiste can’t do hip-hop was a tough line to cross. Although the path was difficult, but looking back today, it has made me more powerful.



John Legend. Pic/Getty Images

2 How do Westerners respond to your music?

I think that everybody in the world can enjoy my music. I don’t want to classify it by stating that it is for a specific region as this divide is not something that I keep in mind while creating my music.

3 This is your first time with John Legend, someone whose genre is slightly away from yours. How was that experience?

It was wonderful to explore a new genre, especially with John, he was really encouraging and an absolute joy to work with. John Legend is a true legend just like his name. We worked on the record for just four hours, and let me tell you the experience was refreshing. I am looking forward to welcoming him to India and introducing him to our different cultures.

Buy tickets on bookmyshow.com Rs 6,999 onwards