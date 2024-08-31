Right muhurat for united, free India

Backstabbing, greed and astrology—this book excerpt is a dramatic retelling of how 565 princely states of India were unified despite all odds

A 1920 painting of a procession of elephants from the stables of the Gaekwad of Baroda in a bazaar in the princely state. The author’s dramatised retelling of the events leading up to August 15, 1947 are backed by a report by Viceroy Mountbatten. Pics/Getty Images

The phone rang in VP Menon’s [who closely worked with Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on political integration of the 565 princely states of India and served as secretary of the Ministry of the States post-Independence] house.

“All quiet on the states’ front?” Sardar checked in with Menon in his routine late-night phone briefing before he called it a day.

“Some more states have signed,” Menon updated Sardar.

“Good…good…what about Nawanagar?” asked Sardar, still reeling from the unexpected stab in the back by Digvijaysinhji [ruler of princely state of Nawanagar, Jam Sahib Sir Digvijaysinhji Jadeja, who had initially backtracked on his word to Sardar Patel to work towards a united India].

Gaekwad of Baroda, Maharaja Sir Pratap Singh Rao and his wife Maharani Sita Devi, at the Waldorf-Astoria in New York, US, in 1948

“The Jam Sahib has signed,” Menon replied. “We have received Nawanagar’s accession.”

Sardar heaved a deep sigh of relief.

“But the [Maharaja Sir Pratap Singh Rao] Gaekwad of Baroda”—Menon gripped the receiver between his ear and shoulder, as he shuffled through some documents—“he has requested to meet you. He wants an appointment.”

“Why can’t you discuss this in the morning?” Menon’s wife called out to him from behind. Sardar’s late-evening calls almost always interfered with his meal. “Your dinner is going cold again.”

“Meet me about what?” asked Sardar.

“You will be back with Sardar at sunrise anyway—can’t this wait?” Mrs Menon fretted.

“The Gaekwad wants to discuss the accession,” Menon waved his wife away.

“What’s left to discuss?” asked Sardar. “When he met us at the Viceroy’s [Lord Mountbatten who oversaw the Partition of India and Pakistan] reception, the Gaekwad said that he would sign the document. And I’ve spoken to [diwan of Baroda, Sir Brojendra Lal] Mitter. He didn’t mention anything.”

“Sardar…”Menon paused, “the Gaekwad has fired Mitter.”

There was a long silence at the other end. Mitter was an able and efficient diwan, favouring Baroda’s accession to India. But he had warned Sardar that the Gaekwad had turned elsewhere for advice. Sardar knew this could only mean trouble.

“The Gaekwad says he met his lawyer in Bombay, who has advised him to add some clauses,” said Menon.

“What clauses?” There was less than a week left to Independence. Sardar’s patience was wearing thin.

“Additional conditions—a list of special reservations for Baroda…” replied Menon.

“Out of the question.”

“Shall I…should I call the Gaekwad for a meeting?”

“Forget it,” said Sardar, exhausted with princely somersaults and royal tantrums. “I have no interest in seeing the Gaekwad.”

When the Stars Align:

“You have put me in a rather awkward position,” the Viceroy looked the Gaekwad in the eye. ‘When we met last, you assured me that you would be the very first state to accede to India. Accordingly, in all publicity arrangements, Baroda was placed first. But then you leave Delhi without signing?”

The Gaekwad tried to smile and began offering a lame explanation, but the Viceroy hadn’t finished yet.

“What’s more, I’m told you are proposing new conditions?”

The Gaekwad shifted uncomfortably in his seat. As it was, Sardar and Menon were a handful to deal with, but with the Viceroy’s backing now, they were an impossible triumvirate.

“There can really be no explanation for this sort of behaviour,” the viceroy admonished him.

“Your Excellency,” the Gaekwad mumbled, “we…the states…had been given to understand that we could remain independent if we so desired,” he said wistfully, “… and I…I was only…waiting…”

“Waiting for what?”

“Uh…my royal astrologers…”

“Astrologers?” the Viceroy threw up his hands in frustration.

“Yes, for the astrologers to select an auspicious day…”

“For what?”

“For signing the accession papers, Your Excellency,” the Gaekwad’s face reddened. “I wished to sign on the right day. When the stars were aligned.”

The Viceroy rolled his eyes.

He’d had just about enouh contending with astrologers and auspicious dates! After he had announced the day for the transfer of power, a whole host of pandits had raised a huge hue and cry about August 15 being an inauspicious day. To the Viceroy’s chagrin, the Indian leaders had sided with them, forcing the transfer ceremonies to take place at the stroke of midnight on August 14 instead, even compelling him to create a special post in his office titled “Astrologer to the Governor General”.

“All right,” he sighed. “What do your astrologers say? Is it the right time to sign now? Are the stars aligned?” he asked sardonically.

“Um…yes…yes, Your Excellency,” the Gaekwad smiled sheepishly. “I’ll sign the papers immediately. I’ll go straight to meet Menon, and I hope…to…uh…take part in the Independence Day celebrations on 15 August.”

Hoping the Gaekwad would keep his word this time, the Viceroy stood up and shook his hand. As he watched the ruler of Baroda depart, the Viceroy cast an apprehensive glance at the calendar on the wall. One more apple tossed into Patel’s basket, and in the nick of time; but there were some more to go.

The volcano of Kathiawar had not erupted.

Not just yet...

Excerpted with permission from Mallika Ravikumar’s 565: The Dramatic Story of Unifying India published by Hachette India