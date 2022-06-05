Rollin’ in the deep

Homegrown websites that ease all pangs

When it comes to herbal nicotine-free blends, there are homegrown websites aplenty that provide supplementary accessories—rolling papers, lighters, ashtrays, filters, roaches, hookah sets, et al. But to access these, you have to prove you are able 21 years of age (as per government statute).

Slimjim

Started in 2011, Slimjim is the first mover in this segment. With over 29 thousand followers on Instagram, it has been one of the go-to brands for those who roll. Kunal Kapoor, Nikunj Ahuja and Parth S are the faces behind Slimjim. The site offers a variety of coloured, flavoured and unflavoured rolling papers, cones, roaches, blunt wraps and filters. A banana split pre-rolled cone starts at Rs 29.

TO BUY: slimjim.in

The Roll n’ Puff

The Roll n’ Puff has a brick and mortar shop in Delhi. However, their website delivers pan-India. They are a market place for a plethora of brands (even international) that offer different variants of rolling papers, cones, activated filters, roaches, hemp wraps and wholesale packs.

Accessories range from lighters, grinders, crushers, ashtrays. Thy also have combo kits and monthly combo packs available that consist of multiple products from their website. They also have body care products such as soaps in fragrances like lavender and musk, jasmine and vanilla, rose, etc. Rolling papers start from Rs 45.

TO BUY: therollnpuff.com

Jonny Baba

Jonny Baba provides same day delivery in Delhi-NCR for rolling papers of different sizes, and cones, etc. Along with roaches, and filters, they also have a roller for those unskilled at hand-rolling. Their accessories include herb grinders/crushers, glow-in-the-dark ashtrays, storage cases, as well as pipes, if you are looking for herbal blends and enso rush, they are all here. For decor, there are psychedelic stickers and wall hangings. Organic rolling paper starts at R49 and a munchies vertical is in the offing.

TO BUY: jonnybaba.com

Kaagazz

As recent as on April 20, Divyam Chadha, Madhav Uppal, and Vanshaj Raj Chauhan came together to launch Kaagazz—an Indian rolling papers website. Their rolling papers are vegan and eco-friendly, and pre-rolled and cones are coming soon. The cones come in a reusable hemp-plastic shell. A percentage of their profit go to NGOs that support marginalised women.

TO BUY: kaagazz.in