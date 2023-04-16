International Jazz Day 2023: Louiz Banks is glad more youngsters are picking up the music

Ahead of International Jazz Day, OG musician Louiz Banks is glad more youngsters are picking up that crazy tune

Louiz Banks, curator of the International Jazz Day for the last 12 years, says the audience should expect a lot of young talent this year with their fresh original tunes

We had a place reserved at a world music-fusion jazz gig later in the night, the afternoon we spoke to Louiz Banks, the ‘Godfather of Indian Jazz’. The 82-year-old jazz pianist, singer and composer has been curating the International Jazz Day, now on its 12th edition, with the sole aim to, “ensure that there is a joy of discovering new talent and giving musicians a platform to play”. Above all, Banks feels jazz is a performance art.

Over the three-hour-long performance, musicians will perform jazz standards and fusion jazz. “We give youngsters who want to play early jazz with conviction a platform,” says Banks, “It’s lovely to see so many youngsters with hidden talent.” Banks himself will perform a fusion set, and there will be other veterans on stage too, such as Mohini Dey, Zian Bhamgara, Arka Chakraborty, Gino Banks, Jean-Christophe Cholet, Shreya Bhattacharya, Avishek Dey, and Satyajit Talwalkar.



Mohini Dey

The prime quality Banks looks for when choosing artistes every year is “originality and sincerity to the genre, and keeping up with jazz traditions as they are always evolving”. He is quite excited by the number of youngsters venturing into this genre, coming in with fresh tunes and creating something original. Renowned bass player Mohini Dey also agrees. “I think there is a new energy emerging in our country again. Some of the foremost elder musicians are beginning to form bands that put Indian musicians on display at the same time as many young Indian musicians are making their debut. It is an exciting time,” she says.

Fifteen-year-old Shivin Shirodkar—the youngest musician in this year’s lineup—had our ear. Shirodkar has been playing the guitar since he was three years old. “I’m mostly looking forward to seeing the live arrangements of the different songs because I want to see how other artistes perform with their unique style,” he says. “I’m also delighted to perform in front of such a large audience”.



Shivin Shirodkar

Banks, who has been performing for around four decades, now says that the most significant change he has witnessed is, “a young generation of musicians getting more serious about music that is beyond commercial and pop music. I can see that there is huge talent out there and that is very interesting”. And the enthusiasm is mutual. “Clubs and restaurants are promoting jazz musicians and bands, and that is a great thing because we need more clubs where we can perform. This is a very good sign and I’m very happy,” concludes Banks.

WHAT: International Jazz Day

WHERE: Tata Theatre, NCPA

WHEN: April 30, 6.30 PM onwards

PRICE: Rs 500 onwards

TO BOOK: ncpamumbai.com