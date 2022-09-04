Scribbling on walls

Unusual corners, slim streets and spots to find creative graffiti

Bandra has always been that spot that you think of when it comes to graffiti, but the rebellious art form spreads wide and deep. Here are some places to walk around at, with your eyes wide open.

Digging in the suburbs

For over 22 years, the Military Road Residents Welfare Associations (MRRWA), along with a street art collective Wicked Broz, have nurtured the Marol Art Village in the abandoned corner of the Military Road. The community commits itself into turning Marol into a cultural hub.

Dreams found a canvas



A simple stroll on the streets of Sector 8, Vashi (Navi Mumbai), near Sagar Vihar, will introduce you to a collective gallery of graffiti walls under the label Dream Wall. There’s a mix of anime and cartoon characters, and human figures. Seating arrangements are available to stop and enjoy the view.

Artists combine



A walk through the chawls of Bhawani Nagar in Andheri East will introduce you to significant pieces by Bombway Street Art, a street art collective binding independent graffiti artists together for undertaking art projects across the country.

Walley Worli

Located near Worli Police Camp are walls full of mind-bending illustrations and geometric projections. Various known communities like St+Art, and some anonymous ones too, add to the mural from time to time.

Rainbow within green

Aarey Colony is an ecosystem in itself, but within this urban jungle is another world of graffiti art. Head to the Royal Palm Estate where you will find the walls of Graffiti Art Selfie Point, dominated by artworks dedicated to Bollywood movies and stars.

