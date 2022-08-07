Breaking News
Updated on: 07 August,2022 11:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dig into the spirit of friendship with these exclusive sharing offers around the city

Sharing is caring

Le15 Patisserie

More love and more indulgence are guaranteed with Le15’s mini cakes and cupcakes that have friendship flags hoisted on them. Pick your bite-sized treat based on the quote on the flag that best defines your friendship goals. There’s also a try-it-all cookie box to share with the whole gang.
PRICE: Rs 350 onwards
WHERE: Le15 Patisserie, all outlets


Yauatcha

Celebrate with your tribe over Yauatcha’s dimsum or dessert platter (or both). The latter has an array of petit gateaux, macaroons, topped with fresh seasonal fruits. The dimsum platter holds crowd favourites such as truffle edamame, spicy har gau and chicken coriander dumpling, among others—  perfect for large groups.
PRICE: Rs 2,950 onwards
WHERE: Raheja Tower, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East
CALL: 9222222800 

Hakkasan

Toast to camaraderie with tequila at the Hakka Sunday Brunch. Subtle smokey cocktails are paired with a six-course menu in an array of Cantonese flavours. The exclusive menu has a selection of soups, salads, small eats, mains, staples, desserts, and  the deal-clincher, bottomless tequila cocktails.  Who else to get drunk silly with, but your best friends?
PRICE: Rs 3,000 plus taxes per person
WHERE: Hakkasan, 206 Krystal, Waterfield Road, Bandra 
CALL: 8355877777

Coppetto Artisan Gelato

Put your pal-ship into a cup—guess your BFFs favourite flavours and assemble a cold challenge. You can cram all the flavours into a cup, waffle cone or tub, and pile high the grains, whipped cream and other toppers. Order gelato shakes or their signature hot chocolate or classic affagato if it’s raining outside.
PRICE: Rs 220 onwards
WHERE: Coppetto Artisan Gelato, Bandra and Chowpatty

