Haven’t made up your mind how to celebrate? Why not try these last-minute ideas we found for a swell New Year’s eve

Representation Pic

Listen to this article Sip, savour, celebrate: Last-minute NYE celebration ideas x 00:00

Grill your own burger

The Woodside Burger Shop has launched the Grillmaster, a one-time use grill with built-in lava stone and bamboo coal that can reach temperatures of more than 350°C. You can grill meat or vegetables without the unpleasant smell or flavour from lighter fluid or expending fossil fuels. The kit also includes burgers of your choice, so just follow the steps and get grilling.

>>>

Woodside Burger Shop

PRICE: Rs 4000 onwards

To ORDER: @woodsideburgershop on Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

Frosted indulgence

Enjoy delectable small batch gelato creations in flavours that have been meticulously crafted to encapsulate the festive spirit. The frozen hot chocolate gelato and frosty vanilla gelato from Nova Artisan Gelato are our favourite.

>>>

Nova Artisan Gelato

PRICE: Rs 250 onwards

TO ORDER: Zomato or Swiggy

Love is in the air

Raise a toast to joy, laughter, and the magic of the new season as you head to New Year’s Eve celebration with live music and a DJ performance at Winter Wonderland at CinCin. If not, then just call in for their decadent hot chocolate that is so rich and velvety.

>>>

Winter Wonderland at CinCin

PRICE: Rs 550 onwards

WHERE: CinCin, Raheja Towers, Near Dena Bank, Bandra Kurla Complex

Brunch it up

Enjoy a relaxed evening over drinks and conversations at Poco Loco’s anti party of the year, and a special hangover brunch. The unlimited menu includes soups, salads, starters, and mains with quesadillas, chimichangas, peri-peri chicken, grilled chicken burrito and more. There’s a live taco station and cocktail options.

>>>

Poco Loco

PRICE: Rs 500 onwards

WHERE: Khar and Gamdevi

Let the good times roll

Celebrate the year gone by sharing a pizza with friends and family. From Margherita to Green Comfort, or Smoking Room, and Heisenberg—Baking Bad Pizzas has something for everyone

>>>

Breaking Bad Pizza

PRICE: Rs 695 onwards

TO ORDER: bakingbad.in

Savour the special

Head to a brunch at Trippy Goat that includes a curated selection of chef’s specials such as the pandi on toast, vegan mutton sukka enjoyed best with appalams, vadagams, kothu paratha served with egg or chicken, ultimate breakfast pizza and the saaru omelet—their take on a ros omelet.

>>>

Trippy Goat

PRICE: Rs 300 onwards

WHERE: Kamala Mills, Trade Tower, Unit No 1, Ground Floor,

B wing, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel