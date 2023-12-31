Breaking News
Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat: Here’s all you need to know about the daily service
Maharashtra: Man found dead in cowshed in Latur; murder case registered
Navi Mumbai: Police book two for operating illegal call centre, cheating govt
CM Eknath Shinde asks Railway Minister to start Mumbai-Ayodhya train services
Uddhav 'snubs' Raut as Congress fumes over Sena (UBT) MP's remarks on LS seats
Thane crime: 35-yr-old powerloom worker stabbed to death in Bhiwandi, 2 arrested
Mumbai Police arrest 23 'wanted' accused ahead of New Year celebrations
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Sunday Mid Day News > Sip savour celebrate Last minute NYE celebration ideas

Sip, savour, celebrate: Last-minute NYE celebration ideas

Updated on: 31 December,2023 07:26 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Nasrin Modak Siddiqi |

Top

Haven’t made up your mind how to celebrate? Why not try these last-minute ideas we found for a swell New Year’s eve

Sip, savour, celebrate: Last-minute NYE celebration ideas

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
Sip, savour, celebrate: Last-minute NYE celebration ideas
x
00:00

Grill your own burger


The Woodside Burger Shop has launched the Grillmaster, a one-time use grill with built-in lava stone and bamboo coal that can reach temperatures of more than 350°C. You can grill meat or vegetables without the unpleasant smell or flavour from lighter fluid or expending fossil fuels. The kit also includes burgers of your choice, so just  follow the steps and get grilling.
>>>
Woodside Burger Shop 
PRICE: Rs 4000 onwards
To ORDER: @woodsideburgershop on Instagram



Frosted indulgence
Enjoy delectable small batch gelato creations in flavours that have been meticulously crafted to encapsulate the festive spirit. The frozen hot chocolate gelato and frosty vanilla gelato from Nova Artisan Gelato are our favourite.
>>>
Nova Artisan Gelato
PRICE: Rs 250 onwards
TO ORDER: Zomato or Swiggy

Love is in the air
Raise a toast to joy, laughter, and the magic of the new season as you head to New Year’s Eve celebration with live music and a DJ performance at Winter Wonderland at CinCin. If not, then just call in for their decadent hot chocolate that is so rich and velvety. 
>>>
Winter Wonderland at CinCin
PRICE: Rs 550 onwards
WHERE: CinCin, Raheja Towers, Near Dena Bank, Bandra Kurla Complex

Brunch it up
Enjoy a relaxed evening over drinks and conversations at Poco Loco’s anti party of the year, and a special hangover brunch. The unlimited menu includes soups, salads,  starters, and mains with quesadillas, chimichangas, peri-peri chicken, grilled chicken burrito and more. There’s a live taco station and cocktail options.
>>>
Poco Loco
PRICE: Rs 500 onwards
WHERE: Khar and Gamdevi

Let the good times roll
Celebrate the year gone by sharing a pizza with friends and family. From Margherita to Green Comfort, or Smoking Room, and Heisenberg—Baking Bad Pizzas has something for everyone
>>>
Breaking Bad Pizza
PRICE: Rs 695 onwards
TO ORDER:  bakingbad.in

Savour the special 
Head to a brunch at Trippy Goat that includes a curated selection of chef’s specials such as the pandi on toast, vegan mutton sukka enjoyed best with appalams, vadagams, kothu paratha served with egg or chicken, ultimate breakfast pizza and the saaru omelet—their take on a ros omelet.
>>>
Trippy Goat 
PRICE: Rs 300 onwards
WHERE: Kamala Mills, Trade Tower, Unit No 1, Ground Floor, 
B wing, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

life and style sunday mid-day mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK