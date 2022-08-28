Sneak attack

The upcoming sneaker convention will see the highest number of shoes under one roof, and will celebrate the subculture through fashion, music, and art

Vedant Lamba

It’s an idea 23-year-old Vedant Lamba, founder of one of India’s biggest sneaker reselling platforms The Mainstreet Marketplace and part of 2022’s Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list, has had for four years now. After multiple attempts, involving several schedule changes and around a year of work, this week the team will host the first convention in the world with the maximum pairs of sneakers under one roof.

“The idea was to announce to the country that sneaker culture is here,” is Lamba’s war cry, “[and is] serious enough for someone to invest this magnitude of creative and financial resources into the build.” The convention will also spotlight designers, artists, musicians, influencers, and content creators, host panel discussions and have performances by some of the country’s leading DJs and musical acts. In a competition titled Stupid 50, attendees also stand a chance to win highly exclusive sneakers at a generous discount. At the customisation corner, attendees can give creativity a free rein to make a personalised pair. “The event is going to be an entirely immersive experience,” says Lamba excitedly, “Every inch of the space has been creatively curated. Every conversation will uncover stories and perspectives guests wouldn’t otherwise have access to.”

The Mainstreet Marketplace sole can be traced to Mainstreet TV, a YouTube channel started by Lamba in 2017, where he discussed new sneaker launches and their availability. Sensing a growing desire for exclusivity and noticing a gap in the sneaker industry in India, Lamba was driven to start a platform which was a destination for sneakers and apparels from brands such as Yeezy, Jordan, Adidas, Nike, Essentials, Drewhouse, Supreme, Palm Angles and Off White. The brand recently opened an outlet in Delhi, spread across an area of 1,600 sq. ft, which may well be one of Asia’s largest resale stores.

The upcoming convention’s ambitions lie beyond those of The Mainstreet Marketplace. “This is about making a mark, about making some noise, [about] doing something that incites curiosity for our country, [and] for the mainstream to start taking sneaker culture as a business sector seriously. That’s the end goal,” says Lamba.

YouTuber Karan Khatri, who will be a part of one of the panel discussions at the convention, will speak about how the space is growing and how people can recognise the investment side of limited-edition sneakers. “A convention this big will help in building trust in people about the seriousness of the space, which in turn, will encourage them to give it a try, and once they do, they will never look back. It’s a very essential ingredient for the industry’s growth.”

WHAT: Indian Sneaker Convention

WHERE: Famous Studios

WHEN: September 3, 11 AM

FOR: Rs 999 (early bird); Rs 1,499 (Phase 1); Rs 1,999 (Phase 2)

