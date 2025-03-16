Breaking News
Holi
Spring to attention

Updated on: 16 March,2025 12:26 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Vidya Heble | smdmail@mid-day.com

Clear away the winter cobwebs and let musty old thoughts perish as you wield the broom. Check out tips, tricks and resources to get spring cleaning done

Marie Kondo

Foreign flair


Kintsugi is the gentle and healing art of bringing out the beauty in broken things. PIC/ISTOCK
Kintsugi is the gentle and healing art of bringing out the beauty in broken things. PIC/ISTOCK


If plain old dusting sounds unpalatable, give it a dose of panache—deploy Chinese feng shui to help you decide what to place where, and take the help of Japanese kintsugi to justify salvaging a beautiful but broken piece. You can even tell folks that you are carrying out the Swedish practice of dostadning—that translates to the sad-sounding “death cleaning”, but don’t be alarmed, it’s just a different kind of motivation for cleaning out stuff. The cathartic result may surprise you. You can find out more about it in the book Dostadning: The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning by Margareta Magnusson.
amazon.in


Marie’s method

Marie Kondo shot to fame and turned cleaning into an art form. You don’t have to hold your broken toaster in your hands and ask if it sparks joy (or just emits sparks), but you can certainly learn from Kondo’s technique. She has a helpful video on her site, and enough tips, hints and products to keep you going all the way till Diwali if you are obsessed enough.
learn.konmari.com

Give it away

Do a good deed while you’re tidying up, by donating stuff to organisations that help the disadvantaged. Be mindful, though—used undergarments are a definite no-no, and old clothes also may not really help. One organisation that accepts a wide range of items is Goonj, which helps people across villages and towns. Check what you can and cannot give, at their site, and if you can organise a collection drive in your locality, call them for pickup. 
goonj.org/material

Make reel real

You’ve seen countless shorts and reels about using baking soda (also known as soda bicarb) and vinegar to clean your house—well, here’s a brand that actually makes products from these ingredients. Keep your cleaning as free as possible from harsh chemicals. From bathroom cleaner to dishwashing liquid and laundry detergent, take your pick—the brand was launched by a woman who was concerned at not finding enough eco-friendly alternatives on the supermarket shelves. 
soviandtydi.com

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

life and style sunday mid-day mumbai

