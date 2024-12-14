This book puts spotlight on endangered parrot species of the world

There are 10,000 varieties of parrots, but hundreds are endangered, and dozens have already gone extinct. A new book deep dives into how their beauty has been captured on stamps worldwide

Birds are among the top trafficked wildlife, outranked only by narcotics and human organs, says Sushilkumar Agrawal, Chairman and Managing Director of Ultra Media & Entertainment Pvt Ltd and CEO, Mintage World. An avid bird-lover and amateur collector of stamps and currency, Agrawal brings together all his three hobbies in Endangered Parrots of the World—On Stamps, Coins, and Banknotes by Ultra Group.

Excerpts from an interview:

What drew you to compile such a book?

Our company, Mintage World, exhibits a vast array of data on currency and stamps online. We focus on niche subjects. During our research, we discovered the immense variety of parrots globally and noticed how they were a common theme on notes, coins and stamps. That made them an ideal choice for a book.

Why is the India section just two pages?

There are very few parrot species in India; the climate is not suitable. Even if someone tries to introduce parrots here, they often don’t survive. Smuggled species often die quickly in this environment.

Sushilkumar Agrawal

Do you enjoy bird watching?

I’m not a bird watcher, but I am definitely a bird lover.

Why the focus only on numismatics (currency), and philately (postage stamps)?

We wanted to do something different. The thing about numismatics and philately is that nobody else in the world combines these elements in one place like we do. It’s a unique approach that sets us apart. We previously worked on a book titled Global Collectibles of Mahatma Gandhi through Banknotes, Coins, and Stamps.

What are the challenges when compiling such niche subjects? How long did it take for this book?

The main challenge is the limited availability of sources and information, especially photos. We tried to collect as much accurate data as possible to ensure high-quality content. We reached out to several country’s governments for photos. It took us about two years.



What does it aim to achieve?

To raise awareness about the smuggling of parrots, particularly endangered species, and how one can help in conservation of these birds. The book provides a complete history of various species, including where they can be found, and the importance of protecting them.

What were the most difficult species to track down?

There were dozens, but we struggled the most with The Palm Cockatoo, Kakapo, and Red Fronted Macaw, and Great Green Macaw mainly because some stamps are rare and have limited supply... Sourcing them in good condition was one issue, and each country has its own set of customs and import regulations, which can complicate the process of acquiring stamps from abroad.

Published 1972

Lilian’s Lovebird (Agapornis lilianae) belongs to the Psittacidae family. Their existence is threatened by floods, trapping for trade, and poisoning. They’re also considered pests to agriculture

Published 1965

Raven Parrot (Lophopsittacus mauritianus) is believed to have become extinct in the 1680s. Their poor flying skills made them vulnerable to rats, macaques and poachers.

Published 1991, 2022

The Palm Cockatoo (Probosciger) belongs to the Cacatuidae family and was labelled ‘near threatened’ in 2023.

Published 1982

Rimatara Lorikeet (Vini kuhlii) has been considered endangered since 2016. On this stamp, it’s called Scarlet Breasted Lorikeet instead.

Published 2001

The Saint Vincent Amazon (Amazona guildingii) is especially vulnerable since their life span is only around 30 years.

Published 2016

The endangered Sun Parakeet or Sun Conure (Aratinga solstitialis) belongs to the Psittacidae family.

Published 1996

The Palm Cockatoo incubates a single egg for 30 to 33 days. They do not fledge their nests for 100 days—the longest in parrot world.