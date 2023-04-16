Breaking News
Sunday Mid Day News > Sunday Cartoon Cyrus Daruwala Presents Zal

Sunday Cartoon: Cyrus Daruwala Presents - Zal

Updated on: 16 April,2023 06:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Cyrus Daruwala | smdmail@mid-day.com

Want A Copy Of The 'Zal' Comic? Grab Today's Sunday Mid-Day Newspaper And Head To The Timepass Section'

Illustration/Uday Mohite


Missed out on last week's Zal? You can read it here.





