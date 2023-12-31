The performance is set to feature artists such as Shaan, Rekha Bhardwaj and Mahalakshmi Iyer, accompanied by a group of children

Gulzar

January 2024: Here is a round-up of 5 exciting things to do in Mumbai

Tagore’s words, with elements of fantasy, fable, fairy tale, and myth, possess a beauty that not only resonates with children, but also takes adults back to their own childhood. Now, the legendary Gulzar, has translated Tagore’s poems from Bangla to Hindi, lending his deep and resonant voice to the verses. Shantanu Moitra adds another layer of magic, turning the poems into captivating compositions. The performance is set to feature artists such as Shaan, Rekha Bhardwaj and Mahalakshmi Iyer, accompanied by a group of children.

WHEN: 7 January

WHERE: NCPA

PRICE: Rs 800 onwards

TO BOOK: bookmyshow.com

BYOT- Bring Your Own Tent

A tent, a bonfire, slacklining, juggling, DapoStar and the opportunity to see emerging musical heavyweights is what Control Alt Delete promises you. Returning this January for its 13th edition, this crowd funded music festival boasts of having hosted artists like MC Stan, Emiway, Divine, and Naezy in their early days before they achieved national stardom.

WHEN: 13-15th January

WHERE: Roaring Farm, Malad West

PRICE: Rs 1500 onwards

TO BOOK: skillboxes.com

Puppet-ually in Denial

Ventriloquist and comedian Seema Golchha is all set to hit the stage with her side-kick, Jack Denials. This unique show guarantees not just laughter but also promises a delightful blend of surprises and a whole lot of fun. Disclaimer; you may need to see a doctor because the show is sure to leave you in stitches.

WHEN: 6 January

WHERE: Habitat

PRICE: Rs 300

TO BOOK: bookmyshow.com

Pawsome day

With multiple activities like fashion shows, dog police shows, international cat shows, agility rings as well as workshops for pet owners, Pet Fed is just the place for your pets to make more furry friends. They also have free space to run about as well as a playground where they can play. For those looking to adopt, the adoption camp might be a good place to look.

WHEN: 13-14 January

WHERE: Nesco, Goregaon

PRICE: Rs 699 onwards

TO BOOK: petfed.org

Telling Tales

The inaugural Bombay Storytelling Festival is set to capture the essence of human connection through the power of stories. Upon entering, participants will be transported into a world where they can not only hear but also experience stories in diverse forms- such as music as well as art. Organised by Humans of Bombay, the festival aims to go beyond mere narration and instead offers an immersive experience. Attendees can expect to be enchanted by activities such as The Storyteller’s Stage, Human Library, Open Mic, and Panel Discussions.

WHEN: 14 January

WHERE: Bayview Lawns

PRICE: Rs 999 onwards

TO BOOK: bookmyshow.com