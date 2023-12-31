Breaking News
Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat: Here’s all you need to know about the daily service
Maharashtra: Man found dead in cowshed in Latur; murder case registered
Navi Mumbai: Police book two for operating illegal call centre, cheating govt
CM Eknath Shinde asks Railway Minister to start Mumbai-Ayodhya train services
Uddhav 'snubs' Raut as Congress fumes over Sena (UBT) MP's remarks on LS seats
Thane crime: 35-yr-old powerloom worker stabbed to death in Bhiwandi, 2 arrested
Mumbai Police arrest 23 'wanted' accused ahead of New Year celebrations
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Sunday Mid Day News > Take a deep dive in Juhu with this swimming community

Take a deep dive in Juhu with this swimming community

Updated on: 31 December,2023 06:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Reet Mulchandani | smdmail@mid-day.com

Top

Trade in your morning run for a swim in the sea at Juhu

Take a deep dive in Juhu with this swimming community

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
Take a deep dive in Juhu with this swimming community
x
00:00

“Once you’ve seen the sunrise from the ocean, the way you feel about it will change. You’ll come back just to see that again,” says Minesh Babla. A businessman whose first love is swimming, Babla co-founded the Mumbai Sea Swimmers along with software developer Mehul Ved in 2016. What started off as small groups of passionate people taking to the sea slowly blossomed into a thriving community. While participants are aged anywhere from 15 years to 70 years, most members range from mid 20s to late 60s. Some of these are triathletes and professional swimmers looking to get stronger, others simply have a love for water. 


However, it is not as simple as swimming in a pool. Getting used to the current and waves can take anywhere between three to five sessions and requires a different mindset, says Babla. It all depends on the individual’s calibre. “We want to bridge the gap and help take you to the other side of your fear,” he adds. For newbies, they have a buddy system where an experienced swimmer will stay with you throughout the swim and guide you. Connecting with them is quite simple. All you need to do is go to their site mumbaiseaswimmers.com where you can find the link to a Whatsapp group that’ll keep you updated. For the new year, they are planning to venture into destination swims. Possible locations include lakes in Maharashtra and Gujarat along with the Goan coast.



"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

life and style sunday mid-day mumbai juhu juhu beach

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK