Follow these 7 tips to save your child from burnout during exam season

With exam season on full swing, we’ve curated 7 simple ways to save your child from burnout

Representative Image

Before you and your children enjoy the summer vacations, there is still one roadblock to go, aka the final examination! If your child is feeling stressed-out from all the studying, then here are a few things that will help them keep it cool.

Eat, drink, make merry

If you don’t already do so, study with a side of a big bottle of water. Staying well hydrated will ensure you are energetic and not feeling sleepy or hungry often. Schedule snack breaks to step away from the desk. Ensure you and your child keep the snacks healthy, light and nutrition rich because the heavier the snack, the more sluggish it will leave you. Opt for fruits, nut trails and protein to keep your blood sugar levels in check.

Snooze not to lose

A good nap can fix it all. Schedule a 20-minute nap. It can improve your alertness and performance. This will also give the eyes a break from books and screens. Don’t take too long a nap or one might end up feeling groggy.

Yoga it dude

Shamshad Qureshi (Sam YD), certified yoga and fitness expert says, “It’s always a good idea to do a few mobility drills after studying for a long time. Start with a Shukswayayam (warm-up), followed by forward bending which will help them release stress, tension and anxiety. Post that, try arching your back to stimulate the nervous system, which can help increase energy and reduce fatigue; it increases confidence and courage before the big test. Finally, practice taad asan and ekpad asan to improve blood flow.”

Marie Kondo it

Organising the environment around often helps in thinking clearly. Clear out the desk to organise your study material. Mark out the portions that have already been covered and make a chart for the remaining topics to prioritise them according to timelines and importance.

Defog with a breather

Literally! Take a deep breath and add some oxygen to your body. Qureshi suggests equal breathing and Diaphragmic Breathing. “Anulom Vilom will increase the focus and relax your body and mind,” she adds. The child can do this while studying or step aside from the desk when feeling overwhelmed. This way, he/she will get the needed break and this will also help improve their concentration.

Sage it and meditate

Qureshi recommends meditation techniques such as Anitiya Bhavna which helps in lifting your mood, reflection technique and Nishpanda Bhava—a relaxation technique—aided by sound to reduce thoughts in the mind and help in meditation. She also recommends kriyas (practices) such as Trataka which is known to strengthen eye muscles and improve vision. Follow by Om chanting for calming down your anxiety and bringing in positive vibes. Burn incense sticks, sage or just apply some essential oils to feel refreshed.

Take a walk

Step out of the house and visit a garden nearby. Relax by walking barefoot on the grass. If you are stuck with a problem, this will help you see and solve it from a different perspective. A little workout will make you feel energetic and the walk outside in the sunlight will be a refreshing change from studying.