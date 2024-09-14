The ‘Little Things’ that go into screenwriting

From crafting compelling characters to nailing the perfect plot twist, bring your stories to life at writer Dhruv Sehgal’s workshop

Dhruv Sehgal (right) leading a past edition of the screenwriting workshop

Screenwriting is one of those mysterious arts that everyone believes they’re naturally gifted at, until they come face to face with the daunting reality of the blank page. It’s a tightrope walk—you’ve got to balance plot, dialogue, character arcs, and those pesky three acts, all while praying that your protagonist doesn’t turn into a melodramatic mess by page 45. But fear not. Dhruv Sehgal, the mastermind behind the crowd favourite show Little Things, is here to save the day with his upcoming screenwriting workshop on September 28 in Andheri.

A still from Sehgal’s Little Things

Known for his sharp dialogue and relatable characters, Sehgal has a knack for turning the mundane into the magical, and that’s what participants can expect at the workshop. If there’s one thing he knows, it’s how to tell a story that sticks and how to make the audience laugh, cry or, sometimes, both at the same time. “My journey as a filmmaker has allowed me to interact with lots of people from lots of different fields. These interactions made me realise that people really like stories and characters that they can resonate with on an emotional level.”

The workshop is designed for writers of all levels, from the seasoned scribe to the aspiring auteur. As long as you’re curious about writing, you’re good to go, says Sehgal. “This workshop is a summation of everything I’ve learnt over the last eight years. I talk of the different techniques one could use while writing a script and cite examples of popular films and shows while also keeping the session very interactive,” he explains.

As a writer, actor and director, Sehgal has been at the forefront of India’s burgeoning digital content scene, helping to shape the way stories are told in the 21st century. “Personally, I don’t see films and shows just as works of entertainment. To me, they’re more anthropological—they’re stories of our everyday lives,” says the writer.

One could say that this workshop isn’t just about learning the technical aspects of screenwriting; rather, it is about understanding the human condition through a reflective viewpoint. “At the end of the day, storytelling is about people,” Dhruv says “and though this can be daunting, at the end of my workshop, I want the attendees to leave as individuals who can be kinder to themselves while writing.” Grab your notepads and mark your calendars, folks, because September 28 is going to be one for the books, or rather, the scripts.

