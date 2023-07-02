This 11-year-old kart racer scored second position at the IAME Asia Series

Hamza Balasinorwala, all of 11 years old, just clinched second position at the 4th Round of the IAME Asia Series in Malaysia. Funding and guidance willing, he could grow up to be India’s Formula 1 champ, say coaches

Hamza Balasinorwala with his second place trophy won at the 4th Round of the IAME Asia Series in Sepang, Malaysia

While children his age are overjoyed to dash cars at amusement parks, Hamza Balasinorwala draws satisfaction on a different track. Earlier this week, the 11-year-old fought his way from the back to clinch second place on the podium in the 4th Round of the IAME Asia Series, Asia’s most prestigious X30 Championship, in Sepang, Malaysia.

Singaporean Michael Lederer eventually took the win two seconds ahead of Hamza. The Class VI student of Podar International School (Worli) was hit by bad luck in the crucial qualifying round to finish 12th in the cadet class grid. That was not it: He suffered another setback in Heat 1, pulling out of the race in the first lap itself.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Rayo Racing prodigy made a strong comeback in Heat 2, overtaking several experienced racers from Asia to finish an impressive fourth. Speaking from his Worli residence, the lean champ looks younger than his 11 years. His room, illuminated by LED lights, is a temple to his other obsession—gaming. Hamza says, “I am really happy with my performance. This is my first international podium and that too, in my third international race. It wasn’t easy, but I managed. I learnt a lot... [but] I still have a long way ahead.” When not karting over the world, as an only child, Hamza likes to be with his cousins or playing football with friends.

Hamza with mother Jumana and father Murtuza Balasinorwala

Praising his ward, coach Rayomand Banajee, who has raced with India’s first Formula One driver Narain Karthikeyan once and helped F2 driver Jehan Daruvala in his initial years, feels Hamza has the potential to be the next big thing in sport. “Hamza’s journey with us started when he was maybe eight or nine before he joined our academy [Rayo Racing],” says Banajee. “I would say that he has a lot of potential. I would not want to compare him directly to Narain [Karthikeyan] or Jehan [Daruvala], but the kid possesses the right attributes—the hunger to excel, willingness to work hard, and natural talent. He is also intelligent, which can go a long way.”

Banajee, an eight-time national champion in formula cars and karting himself, says Hamza’s success also depends on how long the family is able to fund him. “Unfortunately, the sport [karting] has become extremely expensive; the last race cost approximately R2 to R3 lakh. Much is linked to how much sponsorship his family will bring in as he needs to participate in a bare minimum of 10 to 12 races a a year. Right now, he is in the lowest category, cadet. The moment he graduates in juniors, roughly in 2025, things will become a lot more expensive. At a very broad level, the three main factors which determine your success are—how good you are as a driver, funding and the right guidance. If that clicks, he is definitely capable of going places,” said Banajee.

Talking about how Daruvala too joined the academy at around the same age as Hamza, Banajee remarks: “Jehan started off with us in a very similar fashion; We achieved a lot together [FIA Asia Pacific KF3 Championship, for one]. Jehan was fortunate to be picked up by Sahara Force India then, which was a huge validation of his talent. The links to a Formula One team were a huge boost to his career.”

Rayomand Banajee, coach

Jumana, Hamza’s mother, tells us the family runs multiple businesses in Hong Kong, Singapore and India, are able to sustain the current expenses, but will surely need external support going further.

“My karting journey began as a seven-year-old in 2019,” Hamza tells us, “after I saw my father doing it at Wadala.” His father was also an enthusiast, but financial crisis stopped him from pursuing it professionally. For the first two years, Hamza would ride in the rented baby kart and then COVID happened. Post the pandemic, the parents bought Hamza his own four-stroke cart, which cost about R1.20 lakh. By then, coaches had spotted his potential and recommended preparing him professionally. At first, he was too slight to ride the two-stroke. Fitness sessions and kickboxing ensued, and last year, he started racing in a two-stroke cart.

“Initially,” says Hamza about his journey, “a training programme got me hooked and I officially joined Team Rayo Racing at IndiKarting. My coaches Rayomand [Banajee], Saurav Bandyopadhyay, Steve Hodges and Aditya Pawar helped me immensely. I train in Bangalore [Meco Kartopia] and Wadala [Indi karting]. I am grateful that my previous school [Christ Church] and current one give me the liberty to join classes late, and give me leaves when I travel. My ultimate aim is to be a Formula One driver [like his favourite Charles Leclerc].”

Understandably, Jumana has fears about her only child speeding on the tracks. “I am scared of safety, but my husband is not. He encourages him saying, ‘Whatever is meant to happen will happen regardless.’ But I don’t watch him race. I have seen karts collide and go over each other. That freaks me out. Even in the Heat, his kart just missed a collision. On the day of any Finals, I prefer to stay in the hotel room as my son says he gets nervous when he sees me getting hyper. Karting is my husband’s dream and Hamza’s passion. He is so occupied in karting and gaming that he has no complaints in life.”