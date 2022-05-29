Breaking News
The playlist: If there’s one thing to listen to this week, make it this

Updated on: 29 May,2022 08:21 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Aastha Atray Banan | aastha.banan@mid-day.com

We are almost in June. It’s time for new month, new me, new music.

Chainsmokers


1. I love you by Chainsmokers: Yes, we found it! It’s the best song to play on a rainy road trip. The hitmakers are back with an ear candy that is typical of their dreamy repertoire.   

Post Malone




2. Cooped up by Post Malone: But if it’s the slow and sexy hip hop groove that you got in the monsoons, well, Post Malone has you covered. “And I’ve been waitin’ so long, now I gotta resurface.” Yes!


Prateek Kuhad

3. Co2 by Prateek Kuhad: I watched Kuhad sing four songs last week at a private hearing, and it was starkly different from when he started out. His voice is full of a new confidence, like in this song, which is less muted, and more open. It’s a sweet ditty, and great to play as you enjoy your Sunday brunch. We like!

