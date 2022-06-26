Breaking News
The playlist: If there’s one thing to listen to this week, make it this

Updated on: 26 June,2022 06:44 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Aastha Atray Banan | aastha.banan@mid-day.com

Get ready to say hello to July, with some new-music-new-mood energy

Misterwives


1. Dreams by Misterwives: If someone had to do a 2022 version of Fleetwood Mac’s Dreams, it had to the ethereal New York indie band, Misterwives. We found ourselves floating up, as we mouthed the words we all may or should know. “Oh, my life, is changing every day, in every possible way.”

2. Overthinking by Mabel and 24kGOLDN: Sexy, and romantic, and the synth vibe will have you wanting to run on the wet streets of Mumbai, dressed 80s style. Play it on your airpods, and imagine away.




3. Home by now by Muna: This girl band has my heart. Their new album, called Muna as well, is superlative, in songwriting and that indie-yet-pop sound. If you haven’t heard of them yet, now is the time to start.


