The playlist: If there’s one thing to listen to this week, make it this

Updated on: 10 July,2022 06:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Aastha Atray Banan | aastha.banan@mid-day.com

It’s gloomy, we know, but doesn’t music brighten everything up? Here are three tracks to help you along

Harry Styles


1 Cinema by Harry Styles: After hearing this song, I want to be all mysterious and hard to get. It’s because Styles is singing to someone who he says feels like cinema—too cool to be true. So the next time, you feel like you are losing your power by being needy, remind yourself, you are cinema.

2 Hate me by Sam Feldt & Salem Ilese: If anthem-style songs that make you feel  better about you toxic lover are more your style, then this song should be the one you sing out loud. “I hate me for loving you”. Yup, that’s true.




3 New money by Calvin Harris and 21 Savage: This one has the grooves meant for a rainy day drive. Play it on, and imagine as if you got skates on, and zone out. Happy listening.


