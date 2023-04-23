Watch artist Al Moore and British soul-singer Tawiah on a search for the true self

British alternative soul singer Tawiah will be presenting the album Ertha along with artist Al Moore. PIC COURTESY/G5A FOUNDATION

Listen to this article Head to this eloquent music concert based on the journey of a soul x 00:00

For British alternative soul singer Tawiah, music is a “physical space that can be inhabited”. For artist AI Moore, poetry and writing are a “healing process of extraction and distillation.” And in Ertha, both these worlds come together. AI Moore and Tawiah describe their collaborative album ‘Ertha’ as the journey of a soul through the universe, from birth to death. The artists, who are a couple, will be performing at the G5A Foundation for Contemporary Culture in Mahalaxmi later this month.

“I found great hope in exploring the realisation that the human journey is one of getting lost in order to be found, and that it is an unavoidable journey of adversity and suffering as we move far from who we really are,” Moore tells mid-day over email. The duo say they’re nervous but also excited to bring Ertha before the world. “Ertha was literally born of us both. It felt like magic to watch it go from a personal philosophy to words on a page to sounds that could create a world for anyone to step into,” Moore explains.

Moore’s poetry and writing were set to music by Tawiah, who is also a musician. Transforming Moore’s artistic expressions and words into music was not so much challenging as it was a process of learning and exploration. Tawiah says that the highlight for the two of them was when the chords and melodies for “Birth”, a song in the album, fell into place. It was then that they felt their respective crafts fusing together into something entirely new. “We worked like an actor and a director. The poems were our script.”

Tawiah, who’s based in London, says she’s excited to perform in India. As one-half of an LGBTQ couple, she says it is sometimes “intimidating” to present their work in spaces around the world. But they are both expecting to have a great time with Ertha. “I’m looking forward to sharing Ertha with new people, I think that is my purpose, to share music and connect. It is so powerful for me and I am always grateful for that opportunity,” Tawiah says.

The couple feels that G5A, which describes itself as a “culturally vibrant society”, is the perfect place for the soulful rendering of their collaborative album. Founded by architect and filmmaker Anuradha Parikh in 2013, G5A hosts theatre practitioners, musicians, dancers and more, as part of its ‘In Residence’ program. “G5A have been so supportive of our work and we can’t wait to spend time at their beautiful arts centre.” Tawiah gushes. “This will be my first time in India and I can’t wait!”

WHEN: April 28 to April 30, 8 PM to 9 PM

WHERE: G5A Warehouse, Laxmi Mills Estate

PRICE: Rs 499 onwards

TO BOOK: G5A Foundation.org