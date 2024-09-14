An online library is at your doorstep with a curated selection of high-quality educational toys and engaging books

Apart from boardgames and comics, the air hockey set is a novel way to keep kids engaged

Listen to this article Ting tong! Let’s play x 00:00

A few weeks ago, we stumbled upon the online book and play library, Playplus. As parents of nine- and 11-year-olds, we’ve spent over a decade (and more money than we’d like to admit) on books and toys that are outgrown quickly. Most of these wait in a cupboard for months until the day we find the heart to donate or discard them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Playplus is the brainchild of childhood best friends Nishita Gala and Riddhi Thakkar. Gala, an educator with a background in Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE), and Thakkar, a mother, always dreamed of creating something special for children. Initially envisioning a preschool or play area, their busy lives led them to think bigger. In April 2024, they conceived Playplus and by June 2024, it was up and running. When we first clicked on Playplus, their homepage’s vibrant, colourful design arrested our attention, and the kids were just as intrigued. It felt like opening the door to a world of endless creativity and imagination—without the hefty price tag that often comes with hobbies such as reading and LEGO.



The rented toys and books arrive within hours, or a day at most, and are pristinely packed

The website’s clean layout, clearly labelled sections, and intuitive categories made it easy to navigate through its extensive selection of educational toys, creative playsets, and captivating books, all which can reach your doorstep within hours or a day. What truly impressed us was the variety of exceptional quality products catering to different age groups and interests. From STEM toys to arts and crafts kits, detailed descriptions, high-resolution images, and user reviews helped us make informed choices. Thoughtful categorisation of toys and books according to developmental stages and learning outcomes further reassured us that we were hiring tools to support our children’s growth while keeping them entertained.

For our first order, we chose a mix: Diary of a Wimpy Kid—Big Shot, Tintin and the Blue Lotus, and Tintin and the Lake of Sharks for reading, Catan, an air hockey set, and a LEGO Audi RS6. The checkout process was smooth and secure, with multiple payment options available. Customer support was just a click away, and the well-organised FAQ section provided additional peace of mind. The rental for three toys and three books was Rs 1,150 and a refundable deposit of Rs 999 is added to the registration fee. However, buying an air hockey itself would have cost us R2,500. We also did the mom math on books—buying all these books would have cost us around Rs 1,000 and our voracious little readers would have finished reading books in two to three sittings.

When the package arrived just a few hours later, the kids’ eyes lit up as they explored each item. The books and toys were neatly packed in protective folders. The main bag had a seal to ensure safety. A playdate with friends was quickly planned for Saturday, and for once, we didn’t feel the need to buy anything new. We’ve been reading the instructions on Catan and the Air Hockey needed adult help for installation but it wasn’t anything too manual. The books, well, they’ve been read already and kept back neatly in the bag for return and the next set has been updated in the cart. We’ve been considering shifting to the annual plan which costs Rs 1,500 and is more cost effective.

On Saturday, the atmosphere was filled with unfiltered happiness that only comes from discovery. An otherwise ordinary day turned into one filled with creativity, connection, and memories that will be cherished for a long time. And because these need to be returned in time, they have the added onus of ensuring the toys and books aren’t mishandled.

To Book: playplus.co.in

subscription

Cost: Rs 999 onwards