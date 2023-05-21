Here are 5 unqiue ways to hop on the mini bag trend

Mini bags are trying to teach women the fine (and painful) art of carrying less. We give your five options to ace the trend that’s ruling runways and red carpets

Are you one of those women who carry a bag like the one Mary Poppins had—bottomless, and filled with everything you need at work, on the train, in the auto, and much more? Well, then this isn’t for you. The mini bag is taking over the world, and all it can maybe carry is your phone, credit card, and lipstick—and I mean it when I say maybe. We noticed it when Ambani bahu Radhika Merchant flaunted her silver-coloured Hermes Kellymorphose mini bag at the NMACC’s opening, which reportedly was priced at Rs 52,30,000. Yikes! We have listed more affordable ones, that you can take to that fancy party, or Sunday brunch.

Cane do!

It’s an oldie but goodie that has returned to runways. Wicker Weeaves offer cane and ratten bags, with macramé work that are stylish and functional. We loved the Diana Baguette bag in blue, which is hand-woven rattan baguette featuring a bamboo top handle.

PRICE: Rs 6,000

TO BUY: Quiltavenue.com

High street finds



H&M and Zara

oth Zara and H&M have plenty of cute mini bags that won’t break the bank and will still have you looking on trend. Their colours include the basics, but also pop hues, and the textures have faux fur, jute and leather. The bags are super mini though, and may only carry a lipstick and some cash! You will need to carry your phone in your hand!

PRICE: Rs 1,500 onwards

TO BUY: Zara, H&M, online and in stores

Indie luxe



PIC/INSTAGRAM

Indie brand East Hide calls their mini bag, the Gigi Mini bag, and it’s available in all sorts of colours possible—we especially love the orange, yellow and mauve. Their bags either come with a sling, and some have a top handle, so choose what fits your personality more!

PRICE: Rs 4,000 onwards

TO BUY: Nykaa.com

Floral fiesta



PIC/RANE ASHISH

When a mid-day writer bought this bag, we thought it would barely fit anything, but we were surprised by how room-y it actually is. Much like Hermoine Granger magic bag. The floral pattern is ideal for the summer, and the gold chain adds enough bling to convert it into a night bag. It can fit a phone (iPhone not android), sunglasses, lipstick, cash, cards, loose change, a sanitary napkin, air pods, keys, and a small box of mints. We like!

PRICE: Rs 4,295

TO BUY: accessorizelondon.in