To do: Buy a planner for the new year

New year means new planners and calendars. We scoured for some designed to keep you productive and on track, without breaking the bank with their pricing

Turn the page to 2025 with a new planner. Whether you have been using planners for decades or are in the market for one as you have resolved to be more organised next year, there are ample options. Pick something simple, something undated to keep stress levels low or simply something well-designed with stickers et al, and get planning your year.

Crystal clear plans

If all you need is your list of to-dos in front of you at your desk, this acrylic board by 3Lines is the way to go. It adds some style and stands out from those hoards of planners. The board comes with a stand to place it, two markers and a cleaning fabric. You can jot down your daily tasks, and plan tomorrow, and the week as well. It also has a hydration tracker, which serves as a good reminder.

Price : Rs 595

Buy it from: Amazon

For the team manager

New manager or old, how do you keep track of which team member you have assigned a task to? Scooboo is a well-known stationery brand with lots of art supplies, and its online store has a task planner that’s ideal for managers to keep track of their team’s work.

Price : Rs 237

Buy it from: Scooboo.in

Record your best memories

The Journal Lab has a planner kit that includes a magnetic bookmark, a memory journal to note down your best moments, an A6 pocket planner that’s easy to carry, two sticker sheets, and a hardbound yearly planner that’s undated. The yearly planner has ample ruled pages, monthly planner pages, and pages to set goals and track habits. The dividers are well-designed with soothing colours, and cute illustrations, and have motivational quotes to help you stick to your goals throughout the year.

Price : Rs 1,199

Buy it from: Amazon

For the detail oriented planner

Made for people who need to write down everything, Doodle has a Productivity Planner Kit in which the hardbound planner has 288 pages that are sectioned into monthly planners, meal planners, decision-making pros-cons lists, activity trackers, vision board pages, project planners, space for ideas and notes, brainstorming pages, goals and strategies pages, along with a monthly review page.

Price : Rs 499

Buy it from: Amazon

The one for the first-timers

When life gets in the way, it’s easier to rely on undated planners as they take away the pressure of writing down in your planner daily. After all, it’s a habit that has to be formed. So, these are apt for folks who are picking up a productivity planner for the first time, and it also helps to save pages as you don’t have to skip them as per their dates.

Price : Rs 1,100

Buy it from: Carousel.co.in