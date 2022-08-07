‘To me, art is a mystery’

Kofi Agorsor’s debut exhibition is a glimpse into the vibrant daily life of the people of Ghana

Kofi Agorsor

As a contemporary artist and musician, Kofi Agorsor draws his material from his home region and his people. Born and brought up in the Volta region of Ghana, in West Africa, the 52-year-old artist is debuting in India with his exhibition titled The Colours of Life at Artiana, Mumbai.

Born into a family of knowledge keepers (traditional African priests), he picked up art and music at a young age. At 14, he became a commercial artist who was painting homes, and spraying and decorating cars. At the Ankles College of Art in Accra, he, “realised that the three-year course was not enough to get into the depth of the art. So, I stayed for another seven years, 10 years in total, and worked professionally as an artist alongside.” His children are also artists, as is his wife, Nyornuwofia, who is also the lead vocalist of their band, Agorsor.

Music came to Agorsor much before sculpting and painting, and both art forms stem from the same inspiration. In fact, his music studio and art space are in the same compound. “When I feel [the need] for painting or sculpting, I just go for it and when I feel for music, I go for it too. Sometimes we also move the band to the painting studio so that we [can] play music while painting,” he says.

His visual art uses symbolism and a vivid colour palette that pays homage to his home region; the inspiration for most of his paintings. “When I was younger, I thought everyday life inspired me,” he says. “But as I grew, I realised that I don’t know what exactly inspires me. Art is a mystery.” His work portrays love, music, happiness, peace, colour, light and sounds which signify togetherness, and is rooted in his origins. Agorsor’s work is an amalgamation of impressionism and cubism. He uses bold and vibrant colours to fill shapes, figures and patterns, and takes anywhere between a week to a year to finish one piece. His paintings in The Colours of Life present acrylic on canvas and strawboard.

His art also fulfills a cultural and humanitarian role: Part of the proceeds from the sale of a canvas supports orphanages and schools in Ghana.

WHAT: The Colours of Life

WHERE: Artiana, Bandra West

WHEN: Till August 15