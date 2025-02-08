Are jaggery and honey healthy alternatives to sugar? This book busts common health myths

Is jaggery truly a healthy alternative to sugar? Is taking creatine supplements dangerous? Dr Manan Vora busts some common health myths we see floating around on social media, in these excerpts from his new book

You might think replacing sugar with jaggery or honey means you can have as much sweet tea or mithai as you want, but both of these are only healthy in moderation. Representational pics

Sweet debate: Are jaggery and honey sugar-coated lies?

A doctor’s daily routine is a roller coaster ride filled with surprises, challenges and a wide range of emotions. Each day brings new faces, new stories and new opportunities to make a positive impact on someone’s life. Doctors are constantly reminded of the complex tapestry of human experiences, from listening to funny anecdotes to witnessing moments of deep trauma and pain.

And then there are those days when we doctors stumble upon some new, “interesting” information. Like the day I discovered the myth that honey was a healthier alternative to sugar. And no, it wasn’t from a WhatsApp joke, believe it or not. It was an actual patient who had sworn by this and came to see me. What happened next is anyone’s guess, like the plot twists in a Bollywood movie!

My day started like any other routine day at the clinic. Patients coming in and out, sharing their health concerns and seeking advice. However, one particular patient caught my attention—Mr Sharma, a regular visitor for his routine check-ups.

“Good morning, Mr Sharma! How have you been?” I greeted him warmly as he settled into the chair across my desk.

“I’m doing okay, doctor. But I’ve been having some knee pain lately,” Mr Sharma replied, rubbing his knee with a grimace. “Let me take a look at your reports,” I said, reaching for his file. As I glanced through his recent test results, something caught my eye—his blood sugar levels were higher than usual.

“Mr Sharma, have you made any changes to your diet recently?” I enquired, raising an eyebrow.

“Oh, yes, doctor! I’ve completely cut out sugar from my diet. No more sweets or desserts for me,” he exclaimed proudly.

I nodded, but a nagging suspicion crept into my mind. Something didn’t quite add up. “Can you tell me more about your diet? What do you usually eat in a day?”

Mr Sharma proceeded to describe his daily meals in detail, and that’s when it hit me—jaggery and honey! He was consuming them in copious amounts, believing them to be healthy alternatives to sugar.

“Mr Sharma, I hate to break it to you, but jaggery and honey are also forms of sugar,” I explained gently. “They may be natural, but they still raise your blood sugar levels and can contribute to health problems if consumed excessively.”

Mr Sharma’s eyes widened in surprise. “But I thought they were safe! I’ve been told that jaggery and honey are better than refined sugar.”

I chuckled softly. “It’s a common misconception, Mr Sharma. While jaggery and honey do have some nutritional benefits, they’re still high in calories and can spike your blood sugar levels if consumed in large quantities.”

Jaggery, like sugar, is also made from sugarcane. It is a concentrated product of cane juice without separation of the molasses and crystals. It contains up to 50 per cent sucrose, up to 20 per cent invert sugars and some other insoluble matter such as ash, proteins and bagasse fibres. A high-calorie sweetener, jaggery contains minerals, proteins, glucose and fructose, making it a healthier option compared to white sugar when consumed in moderation. However, a study found that the sugar levels after consuming jaggery were identical to the sugar levels after consuming white sugar, making it an unsafe option for diabetics.

On the other hand, honey has a lower glycaemic index compared to sugar and jaggery. However, diabetes patients still face obstacles and challenges when using honey.

Seeing the concern on Mr Sharma’s face, I reassured him. “But don’t worry! Now that we know the culprit, we can make some adjustments to your diet and get your blood sugar levels back on track. It’s all about finding the right balance.”

Together, we discussed healthier alternatives and came up with a plan that included going completely sugar-free, this time without jaggery and honey as well.

Flexing the truth: Debunking the creatine conundrum

As I settled into a cosy corner of our favourite cafe, surrounded by the familiar faces of old friends, I couldn’t help but relish the opportunity to catch up on the latest gossip and laughs. “So, peeps,” my friend Aarohi declared, her tone tinged with exasperation, “I finally decided to quit my gym membership. Turns out, they were making me take creatine supplements, and I swear it made my hair fall out!”

“Well, good thing you’re not taking them anymore,” another friend, Rahul, chimed in with a mischievous grin. “I’ve heard creatine causes all sorts of, ahem, performance issues downstairs.”

Creatine supplements can boost strength and muscle growth. Representational pic

The table erupted with laughter at Rahul’s cheeky remark, but beneath the jests, I sensed a hint of genuine concern. It was time to set the record straight and debunk these gym-related myths once and for all.

“Actually,” I interjected, my voice laced with sincerity, “there’s a lot of misinformation out there about creatine. Contrary to popular belief, it’s one of the safest and most researched supplements out there.”

Creatine is a naturally occurring compound found in our muscles. Taking a small dose of around 5 grams per day can actually enhance athletic performance, increase muscle mass and improve strength.

Most creatine-rich foods are animal products. And can you imagine how many sunflower seeds you would need to eat daily to meet your creatine needs?

Taking creatine supplements alongside resistance training can boost both maximum strength and endurance as well as muscle growth.

Regardless of gender and age, creatine can be taken in the recommended amount. It has beneficial effects on strength, power, lean muscle mass, daily functioning and neurological function in both young and older individuals.

The table fell silent as my friends absorbed this newfound knowledge, their eyes wide with wonder. Here was a chance to dispel the myths and misconceptions surrounding supplements and to empower them with the truth.

Research suggests that creatine does not cause hair loss, erectile dysfunction or kidney damage.

“As for hair loss and . . . well, you know,” I chuckled, “it’s like believing in ghosts—great for a scare, but not grounded in reality!”

Extracted with permission from But What Does Science Say by Dr Manan Vora, published by Ebury Press, Penguin Random House India