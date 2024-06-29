Asteroid day: Must-have tools for cosmic nerds

It’s Asteroid Day, and this year’s theme is to support space exploration. That’s why we urge you to bring out your devices, put on your space caps, and explore what is orbiting the Earth

Asteroid Tracker Calendar

For those who nerd out over the cosmos, the Asteroid Tracker has an accurate tracker that will tell you which asteroids are passing the Earth and when. Apart from the exact date and time of approaching asteroids, the app also tells the size, speed, and trajectory of each asteroid.

Available for download on Google Play

Eyes on Asteroids

A part of NASA’s Eyes—a suite of 3D visualisation apps—Eyes on Asteroids allows you to track asteroids. On the web app, you get a 3D view of the solar system with real-time tracking of asteroids and comets, learn their names, and know more about the asteroids that NASA is studying.

The website explains what asteroids and comets are, with details on each asteroid that is orbiting near the Earth. It has details about NASA’s missions, too! Five asteroids are approaching Earth. Head to the website and get to know them all.

https://eyes.nasa.gov/apps/asteroids/

The Asteroid Launcher

What would happen if an asteroid hit your city? Don’t get scared, just be curious. Fulfil your curiosity with The Asteroid Launcher, a web app through which you can design your asteroid and launch it. The app is morbidly informative. You can choose from several compositions of space rocks, select their diameter, speed, and impact angle. Then, you select ground zero and launch.

https://neal.fun/asteroid-launcher/

Star Walk 2 Ads+

Did you always want to identify stars in the night sky? With this app, you can. Star Walk 2 Ads+ operates as a stargazing and astronomy guide. You can explore the sky day and night for education or entertainment. The app allows you to identify stars, constellations, planets, satellites, asteroids, comets, ISS, Hubble Space Telescope and other celestial bodies in real-time. All you have to do is download the app, and point your device at the sky. The interactive map allows you to tap in different objects to learn more about them.