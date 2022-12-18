Christmas 2022: Want to decorate your home? Here are five unique options to explore from

With Christmas around the corner, we give you the most unique options for lights, trinkets and ornaments to make your tree sparkle like no other

Decorating your Christmas tree is a family sport we all look forward to. In the spirit of the (temperamental due to climate change) season, we went hunting for artisanal trinkets that stand apart from the plastic baubles that flood the market every year. So put on that classic Christmas playlist, and get the gang together to turn your home into a cosy wonderland.

Amala Earth

For the ones looking for conscious and sustainable options for Christmas décor, deeply rooted in Indian origin, this is the go-to place. Their Christmas wooden lights are made out of pine wood and birch ply. These wooden-carved lights are in the shape of Christmas trees, houses and stars. The lights start from R649.

TO BUY: amala.earth

Okhai

If you want to buy handcrafted products from rural artisans, empower women artisans and champion traditional art in contemporary designs, put this brand on your list. It has baubles and trinkets made out of papier mache, macramé, pure cotton, hand embroidery and crochet. They also have crochet reindeer, Santa, elf and other Christmas-themed soft toys. Prices start at Rs 55.

TO BUY: okhai.org

Jaypore

The one-stop-shop for women, men and children’s clothing, jewellery, accessories and home décor has a wide collection to peruse. Trimmings made out of wool, hand-crafted reindeer, gingerbread men, stockings, snow men, trees and serveware. Ornaments hand-crafted out of wood, metal candle stands for the tree and scented candles start from Rs 315 onwards.

TO BUY: jaypore.com

Studio Jupiter

For the ones who prefer old-school greeting cards to WhatsApp messages, Studio Jupiter has you covered. Roanna Fernandes has created a variety of minimalist cards with wreaths, lights, candy cane, ginger man and other symbols of the season. There are also cute peel-off stickers, costing only R9 for a pack of three. The cards are also reasonably priced, with the lowest one costing Rs 12 and goes up to Rs 69.

TO BUY: studiojupiter.myinstamojo.com

The June Shop

This business provides everything “cute, quirky and fashionable.” Their fairy led light curtain with stars, reindeer, bells and trees is available in multiple colours. Another one has a rainfall of snowflakes. They start at Rs 1,050.

TO BUY: thejuneshop.com

