Why this Mumbaikar is unapologetic about undergoing a botox

I have always been a health freak. I eat well and I spend around one hour and fifteen minutes working out at the gym of my housing society in Goregaon. I want to make sure that I stay fit and don’t become lazy, complacent, and unhealthy with age.

A few years ago, a friend of mine made a remark that caught me off guard. He said, “Your face doesn’t match your body anymore.” He said it as an offhand remark but it got to me. When I prodded him, he said that my body—I am 41 years old, 68 kgs and five feet seven inches tall—looked fit, but my face gave me away. It was around the time that my forehead had begun to show lines and that was making me look older than I actually was.

I realised that the wrinkles weren’t going anywhere, so early this year, my wife, who works in the beauty and wellness industry, said that I should look into botox if I really wanted to do something about it.

So, five months ago, I went to Dr Meghna Mour and asked about the procedure. We wanted to be very sure about the procedure, so we asked a lot of questions. Since I am an investment banker, I sit in front of the computer screen for long hours. So, we asked if that would be an issue. We also mentioned that I furrow my brow, say while pouring through invoices at work, and that I don’t go out into the sun as much, just to find out if all that made a difference. The doctor answered everything patiently. She also said that she would make me wait for only two hours after the procedure, and after that, life would be back to the usual.

I was convinced.

Finally, four months ago, I arranged the time for the procedure and I was obviously a bit nervous, because something would be injected under my skin, but it was all over in a jiffy. I didn’t even feel a thing. I also found it to be reasonably priced.

It was also worth it for the feedback I got after I had got it done. The first time someone noticed was when we were in a closed-door meeting with my colleagues and someone said that I am looking different, “Kya lagh raha hai? Kya kiya?” they asked.

Since they are colleagues and friends, I told them everything and left no details out. After all, I haven’t done anything I feel the need to hide.

Soon, some of them asked me for more details—they wanted the price, and wanted to know what botox is made of, etc. I tell everyone to get it done from a good doctor, ask around, get a consultation. Do it, but get it done from a legitimate place after doing due diligence.

I am so happy that I got it done. The feeling is just great, I can’t explain it. I feel confident and it has suited me and my overall approach to how I want to present myself to the world. The pronounced wrinkles are gone and I am due for a visit to the doctor to check if it needs a refresher.

I think it is absolutely normal for men to get it too, as we too take pride in our appearance and make no qualms about it.

Doctor speak

Dr Meghna Mour, the aesthetic dermatologist and founder of Skuccii Supercliniq in Lower Parel, feels that the tide is indeed turning. She says, “Men are more progressive than before. They come and talk in detail to the dermatologist for a slim jawline or a shiny forehead. Men are also doing it because of an overall increased awareness because of social media,” she says. “The big difference between the requirements between men and women is that the former want a harder jawline or removal of frown lines, whereas the latter want it to soften the features. I would say that the number of men and women taking botox is the same,” she adds.