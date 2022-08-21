Breaking News
Unearthing pocket-friendly treasures

Updated on: 21 August,2022 08:12 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Raichel Martin | mailbag@mid-day.com

Antiques do not have to cost a leg and an arm; here is a list of stores to go digging into

Representative Image


Many think antiques are for those who inherit them, or those with deep pockets. But on Mumbai’s streets, you can find everything your heart desires, at cut price. So whether you are looking at adding to your coin collection, spend on a bit of vintage jewellery or enliven a room corner with a piece of colonial furniture or sculptures, here are antique stores that can help you  that can help you without emptying your wallet.


Antique (curio)sity

Mansoorie Curio Shop is another family-run store, in business since the 1940s. It’s the place to go to for adding timeless accents to your home, such as frames, sculpted corner pieces carved on wood, metal, and stone.
WHERE: Mutton Street, Chor Bazaar
TIMING: 9:30 AM – 7 PM
Cost : Rs 100 onwards


Bazaar se dukaan tak

After 35 years of selling antiques in Chor Bazaar, the owner of Shubham Antique Shop opened a store at Khar in 2014. It has a horde of pocket-friendly tchotchkes such as porcelain vases, watches, coins and even jewellery.
WHERE: Khar, Mumbai
TIMING: 11 AM – 9 PM
Cost : Rs 50 onwards

Antiques, curated

Art World Antiques is one of the only places we found that the objects de art were tested and certified for authenticity and period of origin. They mainly deal with pens, bottles, furniture, figurines, jewellery and currency. 
WHERE: Walkeshwar, Malabar Hill
TIMING: 10 AM – 8 PM
Cost : Rs 200 onwards

From the gramins

From brass and ceramic hooks and mirrors, not to mention murals and paintings, Gramin Arts has it all. In business for 25 years in Mumbai, it sits on a street famous for old furniture, and is known for dealing with mostly-upcyclable antiques.
WHERE: SV Road, Oshiwara 
TIMING: 10 AM – 7 PM
Cost : Rs 350 onwards

Gold within old

Natesan’s Antiqarts has been serving the need for antiques since the 1930s. The store has stone sculptures, wood carvings, brass fittings, paintings. 
WHERE: Kala Ghoda, Fort
TIMING: 10 AM to 7 PM
Cost : Rs 100 onwards

Nritya joins Assam, Orissa

NCPA has organised a walk-in evening of an amalgamation of Indian Classical dance forms, Sattriya and Odissi. Umang will see Dipjyoti-Dipankar duetting the Sattriya, while the Odissi form will be expressed by the trio of Siddhi Waikar, Namaha Mazoomdar and Tamanna Tanna.
WHERE: Little Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point
WHEN: August 24, 6:30 PM

