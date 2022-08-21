Unearthing pocket-friendly treasures

Antiques do not have to cost a leg and an arm; here is a list of stores to go digging into
Many think antiques are for those who inherit them, or those with deep pockets. But on Mumbai’s streets, you can find everything your heart desires, at cut price. So whether you are looking at adding to your coin collection, spend on a bit of vintage jewellery or enliven a room corner with a piece of colonial furniture or sculptures, here are antique stores that can help you that can help you without emptying your wallet.
Antique (curio)sity
Mansoorie Curio Shop is another family-run store, in business since the 1940s. It’s the place to go to for adding timeless accents to your home, such as frames, sculpted corner pieces carved on wood, metal, and stone.
WHERE: Mutton Street, Chor Bazaar
TIMING: 9:30 AM – 7 PM
Cost : Rs 100 onwards
Bazaar se dukaan tak
After 35 years of selling antiques in Chor Bazaar, the owner of Shubham Antique Shop opened a store at Khar in 2014. It has a horde of pocket-friendly tchotchkes such as porcelain vases, watches, coins and even jewellery.
WHERE: Khar, Mumbai
TIMING: 11 AM – 9 PM
Cost : Rs 50 onwards
Antiques, curated
Art World Antiques is one of the only places we found that the objects de art were tested and certified for authenticity and period of origin. They mainly deal with pens, bottles, furniture, figurines, jewellery and currency.
WHERE: Walkeshwar, Malabar Hill
TIMING: 10 AM – 8 PM
Cost : Rs 200 onwards
From the gramins
From brass and ceramic hooks and mirrors, not to mention murals and paintings, Gramin Arts has it all. In business for 25 years in Mumbai, it sits on a street famous for old furniture, and is known for dealing with mostly-upcyclable antiques.
WHERE: SV Road, Oshiwara
TIMING: 10 AM – 7 PM
Cost : Rs 350 onwards
Gold within old
Natesan’s Antiqarts has been serving the need for antiques since the 1930s. The store has stone sculptures, wood carvings, brass fittings, paintings.
WHERE: Kala Ghoda, Fort
TIMING: 10 AM to 7 PM
Cost : Rs 100 onwards
