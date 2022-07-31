Unleash your inner kid

Ditch the console and go play in the real world at these gaming arcades

Representative Image

If the pandemic-induced cabin fever still looms and you want some bunked-school-to-game vibes, leave behind your console and couch and pick up a bowling ball, laser tag gun, arcade joystick, or whatever strikes your fancy. Here is a list of places you can go to relax, or engage in some friendly competition with your friends, IRL.

Ajmera IndiKarting

At Mumbai’s largest, widest, and fastest go-karting track., there are a wide variety of karts to choose from, allowing people of all experience levels to race at their own pace—couples can even choose to drive together in the double-seater kart.

Price : Rs 560 for 5 minutes

WHERE: Bhakti Park

WHEN: Monday-Friday 12.30 PM to 11 PM, Weekends 10.30 AM to 11 PM

CALL: 8879755701

Bounce

Bounce has the country’s largest trampoline park—the 40,000 sq ft space boasts of a wall-to-wall trampoline and over 20 different activities. There is also a dedicated Junior Jumper area for children shorter than 3.5 ft.

Price : Rs 900 per hour

WHERE: Infiniti Mall, New Link Road, Malad

WHEN: Monday/Wednesday/Thursday/Friday : 11 AM to 9 PM, Sunday: 10 AM to 9 PM, Tuesday/Saturday 10 AM to 10 PM

CALL: 8069980808

The Game

At The Game, kick a football around with friends while playing bungee soccer or step into the human gyroscope, a ride that spins and twists while you sit; or go on an Air Walk, an indoor rope course 60 ft high. If that sounds too intense, relax with arcade games or a cricket simulation.

Price : Minimum entry Rs 1,000

WHERE: Atria Mall, Annie Besant Road, Worli

WHEN: 11 AM to 10 PM

CALL: 7400440055

Zero Latency

Zero Latency offers the opportunity to fully immerse yourself into the world of virtual reality gaming. Put on a headset and free-roam this 2,000 sq ft VR studio with up to eight of your friends, without having to worry about tripping over furniture or stray wires.

Price : Rs 899 for 15 minutes

WHERE: Todi Mills, Lower Parel

WHEN: Monday - Friday 2 PM to 11 PM, Weekends 12 PM to 11 PM

CALL: 9324095968

Shott

Shott has a wide variety of arcade, simulation, and virtual reality games, but the biggest attraction at the 25,000 sq ft space are its augmented reality bowling lanes. If bowling is not your speed, Shott also has a laser tag arena where you can battle your friends, or grab a bite from their restaurant or cafe, operated by the Rolling Pin.

Price : From Rs 1,000

WHERE: Crystal Point Mall, Andheri West

WHEN: 11 AM to 1 AM

CALL: 9327940259

Timezone

Timezone has over 12 locations in Mumbai. The Kurla space boasts a wide variety of arcade games suitable for all age groups—beat your friends in a

game of bowling, or win a plushie toy or counter prize at the arcade.

Price : Starts at Rs 500

WHERE: Phoenix Marketcity,

Kurla West

WHEN: 11 AM to 10 PM

CALL: 022 49685038

Amoeba Sports Bar

With over 16 different lanes and gutter gullies for children, Amoeba is a great place for a game of bowling. With an attached bar and restaurant, visitors can also snack and drink while playing.

Price : Rs 340

WHERE: Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla West

WHEN: 11 am to 10 pm

CALL: 022 61801600

Smaaash

Smaaash has a host of old-school arcade games such as Pac-Man and Jurassic Park, as well as sport simulations, virtual reality experiences, dance-offs, and a UV-lit bowling alley. Relax at C2H5OH, their on-site bar and restaurant between games.

Price : From Rs 1,100

WHEN: 11 AM to 10 PM

CALL: 18605001929