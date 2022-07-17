Breaking News
Urban green havens

Updated on: 17 July,2022 09:26 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Grab a raincoat and head out to these nature trails for a feel of the monsoon

Tungareshwar Trail


The city might feel like a concrete jungle, yet there are a few pockets of green zealously guarded by those whom live around them. There are also enough places to retreat into with a cup of chai around the city. Forest bathe in these hills and trails  as the monsoon turns them green.

Tucked between Virar and Vasai, Tungareshwar is a dense forest plateau. One follows the forest trail to the table top, from where you can see the city. Thanks to the evergreen trees, this trail is dense with butterflies, wildflowers, birds and insects. During the rains, you can spot birds such as the rufous treepie, shikra, black-hooded oriole, brown-headed barbet, red-whiskered and red-vented bulbuls. In this season, you’ll be bathing in waterfalls.


Kanheri Caves

Caves in the middle of a metropolis such as Mumbai sound like a wonder  but nestled inside SGNP at Borivali are Buddhist-style Kanheri Caves. Carved into black basaltic stone, this cave cluster has single and multiple-cell viharas, devoid of any ornamentation, meant for simple living, studying, and meditation. The caves are five kilometres inside SGNP and you can drive to the footsteps, but the best way to explore is on foot.

Mama Bhanja Hill

Thane has more than just the Yeoor Hill; the Mama Bhanja Hill in Thane West (Lokmanya Nagar), is a prominent landmark. These are two hills—Mama and Bhanja—with the latter lower than the other. The hillock has over 78 known species of birds and is notorious for leopard spotting. It is an hour-long climb to reach the top.

Yogi Hill

Situated in the heart of Mulund, Yogi Hill is a paradise for first-time hikers and mountain bikers. This 2.7-kilometre loop is great for spotting birds such as hornbill, bulbul, sunbird, peacocks and more. You can start from Sardar Tara Singh Park and make your way back in less than one and a half hour. Being a rocky trail, it might be a little tricky, but lends great views of  the Tulsi lake.

Sanjay Gandhi National Park

No list of nature trails in Mumbai can be complete without the mention of SGNP; this 104 sq km park is called the lungs of the city, and for good reason. It is the largest park in the world within city limits. The undulating landscape has elevations up to 1,570 feet, and two of the city’s largest lakes–Vihar and Tulsi–are located within the national park. It is home to 1,300 species of plants, 150 types of butterflies, 40 species of reptiles and mammals and over 250 species of birds.

