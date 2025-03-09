Want to give your kids memories that aren’t on a screen? Sunday mid-day takes a peek back into childhood

Pretend play just like mom and dad, in the Supermarket Room

One lazy Saturday afternoon, we found ourselves at Raghuvanshi Mills, stepping into what can only be described as a child’s dream come to life. Pastel walls, whimsical murals, and interactive LED-lit features gave us a sense of déjà vu—like a mash-up of Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory and a Squid Game set (minus the trauma, of course).

Grown-ups have Farmville; here’s a farm to play in sans screen

Pokiddo Junior, sprawled across 14,000 square feet, is a riot of colour and adventure designed for boundless fun. With 10 immersive play zones, our two little companions wasted no time buzzing from one attraction to the next—bouncing on trampolines, diving into an ocean of colourful balls, taking on arcade challenges and even racing motorboats, a first of its kind in the city. Thoughtfully designed with cushioned flooring and low-height setups, the space ensures that kids can go all out, safely.

But it’s not just about burning off energy. The play here is intentional—no screens, just pure imagination and interaction. The pretend play zones are where the magic really happens: twirling like royalty in the Princess Room, scanning groceries in the Supermarket Room, or tending to cows and hens in the Farmland. It’s the kind of immersive fun that makes you wish you were five again and also makes you think there is still screen-free hope for this generation.

As the kids conquered their mini-adventures, we took a well-earned break at the in-house brasserie. A Mickey Mouse-shaped pizza and a creamy milkshake later, we were refuelled and ready to watch the kids keep going. Centrally located in Lower Parel, Pokiddo Junior isn’t just a play area; it’s a space where childhood memories are made. Whether it’s a baby’s day out, a birthday bash, or just an afternoon of unfiltered fun, it guarantees non-stop laughter, learning, and a whole lot of running around.

WHERE: Raghuvanshi Mills, 11/12, Senapati Bapat Marg, Gandhi Nagar, Lower Parel West