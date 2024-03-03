Breaking News
Maharashtra: Dy CM firm on no eggs, govt looking at ‘veggie protein’
Exclusive | Maharashtra: Cops bust looteri dulhan racket
Mumbai: BMC announces opening of three new swimming pools
Mumbai: Illegal transfer of deceased woman’s SoBo flat rectified after 13 years
Mumbai: Stray dogs poisoned in Powai colony, cops register FIR
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sunday Mid Day News > Welcome to a block party
<< Back to Elections 2024

Welcome to a block party

Updated on: 03 March,2024 07:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shweta Shiware |

Top

A NIFT grad’s Insta-only unisex brand unabashedly makes love to, and only to, checkerboard plaid

Welcome to a block party

Unisex Bihar multi-colour checks shirt by Kedar Maddula’s Wunderhaus Handmade label

Listen to this article
Welcome to a block party
x
00:00

An alarm clock has no place in Kedar Maddula’s North Goa home. The neighbourhood rooster’s strident morning cock-a-doodle-doo is his wake-up call. The founder-designer at Wunderhaus Handmade is best known for handloom textiles with a carnivalesque ode to local crafts and fabrics including Madras checks, ikats and tie-dye. “In my opinion, paisleys and Madras checks are historic. In some iteration or another, depending on size, colour and weave pattern, the Madras checks probably is India’s most recognisable fabric. In fact, convention tells us that only sarees denote Madras checks in South India, not dhotis as is popularly believed,” says Maddula, who has incorporated the pattern extensively into his past collections.  


Kedar MaddulaKedar Maddula


Handlooms tend to endure a bad rep of being dull and fusty in the younger age group but Maddula thinks he has found a  “cool handloom niche” for his Instagram-only brand. Then there’s the appeal of supporting small, independent businesses recognisable only from Instagram that makes Wunderhaus Handmade sing with a mix of audiences. Championing diversity and representation are the brand’s pillars, as Maddula actively seeks stories that reflect a wide range of everyday people and indigenous textiles. The brand’s social media page is a riotous polyphony of fashion starring shirts, co-ord sets, bomber jackets and shackets. “If you ask me [to pick between] stripes and checks, I’d say checks. Personally, I think wearing checks-on-checks is quite the combination,” says Maddula, one of the earliest graduates from the National Institute of Fashion (NIFT).


The brand’s newest drop features Goa’s indigenous Kunbi textile sourced directly from women weavers in the state. He calls it, “Madras checks of Goa”. “The idea behind T-shirts is to look beyond Kunbi’s traditional use, and introduce it to young people.”

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

life and style sunday mid-day Lifestyle news fashion fashion news culture news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK