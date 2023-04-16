These pet parents-turned-entrepreneurs prepare wholesome meals for our pets

Healthy dabbas, dehydrated treats, toppers, sides and supplements for the best dogs in our worlds

Is there such a thing as too much when you are custodian of an animal, who is solely dependent on you for all well-being? The long, short and medium answer, is No. And more and more research—encapsulated in the book Forever Dog by Rodney Habib and Dr Karen Becker—tells us that fresh, varied, rich, human-grade food (along with lots of messy muddy outdoors) is the prime ingredient to a long, healthy life. That’s everything that goes into your dog’s system—training treats, chewies, meals, toppers, supplements, things you load enrichment toys with. As expected, an army of crazy (in love) pet parents have turned entrepreneurs to bring us goodies based on information, science and the best ingredients, mostly made in small batches using local ingredients. Get them a cafe in Bandra already.

Doggie dabbas

So Maya looks like she swallowed a baby buffalo whole, and action needs to be taken. Try customised meal plans with various animal organs (dogs process energy from fat), animal-based protein, vegetables, eggs of various species and some fruit. That’s right, no carbs. These guys include pig, buff, duck, turkey, chicken, lamb, and fish meats. They are freshly cooked and delivered, and customised as per your dog’s allergies and nutritional requirements.

Romeo’skitchen.in

Treats

Gluten free, zero-preservatives and no-sugar treats is what chonky Kong needs to be a good boy. These are freshly baked and come in 125 gm packets (starts at R200)

in vegetarian and non-vegetarian versions. Brinda Thaker bakes these fresh at home using ingredients such as pumpkin, coconut water and milk, chicken liver… and other human-grade ingredients she would use in her own meals, and shipped to your home.

@brindathaker, Instgram

Soup for thought

Bone broth—slowly simmered bones, tendons, marrow, feet and skin—is rich recovery food after tick fever, or for seniors and sick dogs with reduced appetite. It’s also a spoonful of flavour to everyday meals. Since these are pre-packaged (starting at R330), they live peacefully in a vegetarian home. Goofy Tails makes them in lamb, seafood, chicken versions.

www.Goofytails.com

Chart toppers

Toppers are dehydrated super foods that lift the bowl’s nutritional quotient. Think fermented vegetables (R150 for 90 gm), mushrooms, kelp, seafood, yeast, seeds. If a dog is solely on packaged food, these make each serving taste different and bring the goodness of meat-based meals. If your dog is a picky eater, or needs encouragement to eat after a long illness, toppers help.

NutriWoof.in

For good gut feeling

A dog’s gut health is also linked to his/her behaviour—just as we are finding ours is. Stress affects it (that’s why nervous dogs have gastric troubles), as well as a dog’s ability to learn alternate behaviours—choosing nice over naughty. Plain curd has only one strain of bacteria; yoghurt has two. A good gut needs a range of fermented foods—vegetables (R200 for 200 gm), sauerkrauts, kombuchas and kefir. These are all human grade—so Tara can share with you—and freshly made by the spouse-duo that runs Mavi’s. They also send out freshly made meals, which include golden paste, various kinds of meats and fermented sides.

@kombucha.in, Instagram