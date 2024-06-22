Breaking News
When Jodhpur dressed Punjab

Updated on: 23 June,2024 07:07 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shweta Shiware |

‘The biggest Punjabi artist on the planet’ wore Raghavendra Rathore for his appearance on Jimmy Fallon show

When Jodhpur dressed Punjab

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh performed his songs, G.O.A.T and Born to Shine on NBC The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on June 17. Pic Courtesy/Diljit Dosanjh

Listen to this article
When Jodhpur dressed Punjab
"I just love the man. His humility is the greatest takeaway,” says Jodhpur designer Raghavendra Rathore, reflecting on dressing actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh for his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on June 17. Rathore’s endorsement holds weight, having dressed leading stars in the Indian film industry, from Amitabh Bachchan to Saif Ali Khan and Dhanush.


In a Zoom call with the “biggest Punjabi artist on the planet”, as he was introduced on the show, Rathore designed and shipped 15 outfits for both the show and subsequent concerts. “He gave us a few key words and made it clear that he was looking for contemporary but heritage chic. It was akin to working with Saif Ali Khan,” adds Rathore, celebrated for his classic and straightforward designs, and popularising the bandhgala.


Raghavendra RathoreRaghavendra Rathore


Dosanjh, the first Indian artiste to perform on the Jimmy Fallon show, chose an almond-hued ensemble comprising a half-sleeve kurta with a subtle layer of self-toned embroidery and shimmer. He paired it with Tehmat (Tamba or lungi) and his trademark holster-cum-jacket, a diamond-studded Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch priced at R1.2 crore and Nike Air Force sneakers from his personal wardrobe. “I am betting the short-sleeved kurta will catch on [among shoppers] after his appearance—and why not, since more men are focusing on their physique.” 

