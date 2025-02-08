From ferry ride to Latin dance party, celebrate Valentine's Day with these experiences in Mumbai

This Valentine’s is not about spending money, but time with your partner—and we tell you just where to go, to make it special

Floating on love

Who wants their feet to be firmly planted on the ground? This Valentine’s take a person who makes your heart float on air on a ferry ride from Mumbai to Mandwa (Alibaug) for a small party. The seats are filling in fast as the 7.20 am ferry ride in the luxury section—Skoda Kodiaq Lounge—at Rs 1,800 is already sold out, the 1.50 pm and 5.15 pm is still available. If you missed out on luxury, the ferry in the lower brackets from R390 to R610 is still available, for now. Along with the onboard party once you get off at Mandwa, you and your ferry-heart can always go and get lost in Alibaug and not be found until Monday morning when the boss pings you for a conference call.

m2mferries.com

Pop the question

There are some Valentines when you know you have found “the one” and you want to pop the question in a fancy restaurant and give your person the whole experience. Ode, based out of Worli, creates a special Valentine’s menu for both lunch and dinner with R1,000 for advance booking because of the love your tastebuds will receive. If the menu is anything like last year’s, then you know you’re in for a treat! Last year it was dishes like parsnip casoncelli, charred parsnips, pumpkin seed kut, mint and fermented apple butter; pepper crusted beetroot pave, garlic soubise, charred fennel and apricot chutney to name a few. Being that it is luxury dining, it is a bit heavier on the pocket than our other items on the list, at approximately R3,000 without alcohol, but hey… how many times will you ask someone to tie the knot…finally!

zomato.com

Ballare!



Get sweaty this Valentines with some Latin dance moves. On Sunday (February 16) the Holiday Inn, the rooftop hotel next to the airport, is having a—Valentines Latin Poolside Lounge Party—for couples starting at R400. We Indians are hot blooded enough to give these Latino moves a run for their money, so find someone who you have been meaning to ask out, but have not worked up the courage to yet and head on to the dance workshop. You can also take a dip in the pool and give those feet some reprieve before you go for another round of cardio… wink wink!

bookmyshow.com

Cocktails and love

We love Ikea for the furniture, no matter how crazy you might go assembling it. This year, Ikea has done something that couples across the city will give their love this Valentine. The Navi Mumbai Ikea is holding a workshop­—free, yes you heard that right—where couples can learn how to make cocktails and desserts. The workshop will be held from 4 pm to 6 pm on Valentines and right now there are 127 spots open! Go, go book it! Just go to the Navi Mumbai store on the website and look for events…

ikea.com