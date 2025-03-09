Breaking News
This photography exhibition is showcasing Dada's photographs that have not been seen in 70 years

Updated on: 09 March,2025 12:09 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Debjani Paul | debjani.paul@mid-day.com

An exhibition is now on at the Dilip Piramal Art Gallery at NCPA showcasing photographs taken by him that have not been seen in 70 years

Dhirajlal R Mody's works will be showcased at NCPA till March 16

Listen to this article
Did you know that one of the oldest existing photographic societies in the country was set up in Mumbai, and by none other than a mill worker—Dhirajlal R Mody aka Dada? He had set up the Photographic Society of India in 1932, and it exists to this day.


Dhirajlal R Mody
An exhibition is now on at the Dilip Piramal Art Gallery at NCPA showcasing photographs taken by him that have not been seen in 70 years. The photos range from landscapes to portraits to animals.


Captured between 1938 and 1954, many of Mody’s photographs are experimental—he started introducing colour by tinting photographs well before coloured films became available in the 1950s. 

These pictures were lost to time until his grandson, creative director and curator Tapan Mody, discovered a box full of the images. The exhibition showcases a selection of vintage photographs, awards and memorabilia curated by Mumbai-based curator Veeranganakumari Solanki.

What: Dada, An accidental pictorialist 
When: Till March 16, 12pm to 8pm
Where: Dilip Piramal Gallery, NCPA

