Why you can take a break at these five wellness retreats in India

If you are suffering from a White Lotus hangover and would like to take off for a week, here are retreats in India to get you started on your wellness journey, no murders involved

File pic

Atmantan, Pune

Our time at Atmantan was all about getting in touch with our body, and our mind. With no coffee, tea and social media—we had to finally spend time with ourselves and take note of our addictions. The resort looks out over the Mulshi river, and is calm, quiet and refreshing. We enjoyed the food, and treatments—the Atmantan signature massage will lull you into deep sleep, and leave you wanting more.

Viveda Wellness Village, Nashik

Located in the tranquil surroundings of Trimbakeshwar near Nashik, Viveda merges traditional Indian healing sciences with contemporary wellness practices. Rooted in the philosophy of the Pancha Mahabhutas—the five great elements—Viveda believes true healing occurs when individuals live in harmony with nature.

Grape County Eco Resort & Spa, Nashik

Since December 2016, Grape County has redefined sustainable luxury, surrounded by a 300-acre biodiversity park and a 3,000-acre reserved forest. Designed by architects Shabbir Unwala and Sanjay Patil, the resort’s architectural philosophy fosters a deep connection with nature while offering unparalleled comfort.

Six Senses Vana, Dehradun

Pic/Instagram/Six Senses Vana

The brand’s aim is to provide you with a safe space to “stay still for a while, feel, think and immerse yourself in nature”. Their four pillars are yoga, Ayurveda, Tibetan medicine and natural healing therapies. The food is designed according to body type and the objectives of the retreat—detox, weight loss, relaxation. All ingredients are locally sourced, seasonal, and organic.

Ananda in the Himalayas, Uttarakhand

Pic/Instagram/Ananda in the Himalayas

Nestled in the foothills of the Himalayas, the location itself will make you never want to leave. It’s situated in the former Palace Estate of the Maharaja of Tehri-Garhwal, and is spread across the 100-acre grounds, gardens and surrounding forests. Detox and cleansing, meditation, yoga, energy healing weight and pain management—you name it, and Ananda has it. The food follows Ayurveda rules, but depending on your diet plan, you could even enjoy a glass of wine.

