You can be your hero, baby!

Get your child a customised storybook where they are the protagonist of their own story

This customised book was written by Pujita Krishna and illustrated by Abira Das

If you want to teach your children that heroes come in all shapes and sizes, and that they can be the lead in their own bedtime story, then Merlinwand is worth checking out. It is an online publishing platform that offers personalised books for children. They offer a selection of storylines written and designed by various authors and illustrators.



The writer ordered a customised copy of The Unusual Adventures of a Gutsy Explorer, which gave their six-month-old boy a boho avatar with patched-work jeans and a feather in his hair. Pics Courtesy/Kasturi Gadge

There are a range of stories to choose from: Your child can travel through cities in The Unusual Adventures of a Gutsy Explorer; understand the perils of climate change with The Climate Ninja; or he/she can be a musician with The Music Band. All the storylines are designed such that you can pick a desired location, customise the look and style of the characters, and name the character, their friends, and even pets.

We ordered a customised copy of The Unusual Adventures of a Gutsy Explorer written by Pujita Krishna and illustrated by Abira Das. Our six-month-old Nikko went on a “gutsy adventure” in a boho avatar with patched-work jeans and a feather in his hair. We wish the protagonist could be customised to look like Nikko, but you can only choose from pre-designed options. The storyline is a tad complex, and even four-year-olds might need some explanation. We’d also have liked to see a lot more landscape as the story takes Nikko through Iceland, Bolivia and Mongolia.

You can choose between hard cover (Rs 2,399) or soft cover (Rs 1,799) options, and add a personal note. It feels a bit steep, given that the novelty will wear off after a few readings. But as a keepsake, these might be good.

merlinwand.com