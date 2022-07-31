Breaking News
You don't want to miss out on these events

Updated on: 31 July,2022 08:08 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Heena Khandelwal , Armand Joseph Colaco | heena.khandelwal@mid-day.com , smdmail@mid-day.com

SWAP OR SELL THRIFT SHOP >> Where: Bombay Closet Clense; When: 11 AM to 4 PM; To book: insider.in

Dekh Behen

An all-female ensemble cast presents this production, directed by Prerna Chawla and Shikha Talsania. Dekh Behen, which is soon completing 75 shows, chronicles the conversations of five bridesmaids (who hate the bride) on the eve of a big, fat, Delhi wedding.
>>>
WHERE: Prithvi Theatre
WHEN: August 5, 7 PM
PRICE: Rs 500
TO BOOK: bookmyshow.com


Waterfall trek

Go for a waterfall trek at Igatpuri Lake, organised by Treks and Trails. Lunch will be provided, along with a two-hour jungle trek and activities such as kayaking and tubing.
>>>
WHERE: Meeting at SGNP, Borivali
WHEN: August 31, 5.10 AM
PRICE: Rs 1,399
TO BOOK: bookmyshow.com

Independent hip hop show

Organised by independent record label Bantai Records, this event will feature their entire roster of Indian hip-hop artistes. 
>>>
WHERE: antisocial, Lower Parel
WHEN: July 31, 7.30 PM
PRICE: Rs 499
TO BOOK: insider.in

Women, sexuality, and Indian classical

Vocalist and composer Shubha Mudgal presents this selection of verses of Indian poetry that reflect perspectives on societal norms and stigmas related to women. Entitled Mukta: Women, Sexuality and Song, the show will also feature Aneesh Pradhan on tabla and Sudhir Nayak on harmonium.
>>>
WHERE: Tata Theatre, NCPA
WHEN: August 5, 6.30 PM
PRICE: Rs 500
TO BOOK: ncpamumbai.com

life and style sunday mid-day mumbai

