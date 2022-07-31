You don't want to miss out on these events

SWAP OR SELL THRIFT SHOP >> Where: Bombay Closet Clense; When: 11 AM to 4 PM; To book: insider.in

Dekh Behen

An all-female ensemble cast presents this production, directed by Prerna Chawla and Shikha Talsania. Dekh Behen, which is soon completing 75 shows, chronicles the conversations of five bridesmaids (who hate the bride) on the eve of a big, fat, Delhi wedding.

WHERE: Prithvi Theatre

WHEN: August 5, 7 PM

PRICE: Rs 500

TO BOOK: bookmyshow.com

Waterfall trek

Go for a waterfall trek at Igatpuri Lake, organised by Treks and Trails. Lunch will be provided, along with a two-hour jungle trek and activities such as kayaking and tubing.

WHERE: Meeting at SGNP, Borivali

WHEN: August 31, 5.10 AM

PRICE: Rs 1,399

TO BOOK: bookmyshow.com

Independent hip hop show

Organised by independent record label Bantai Records, this event will feature their entire roster of Indian hip-hop artistes.

WHERE: antisocial, Lower Parel

WHEN: July 31, 7.30 PM

PRICE: Rs 499

TO BOOK: insider.in

Women, sexuality, and Indian classical

Vocalist and composer Shubha Mudgal presents this selection of verses of Indian poetry that reflect perspectives on societal norms and stigmas related to women. Entitled Mukta: Women, Sexuality and Song, the show will also feature Aneesh Pradhan on tabla and Sudhir Nayak on harmonium.

WHERE: Tata Theatre, NCPA

WHEN: August 5, 6.30 PM

PRICE: Rs 500

TO BOOK: ncpamumbai.com