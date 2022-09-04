ZNMD 2.0 in The Maldives

Darr ke aage jeet hai. A corny line from an aerated drink commercial rang true for a man who thought he had thalassophobia until he said hello to parrotfish

Parrotfish is common in the reefs around The Maldives

It took a dive into the cerulean ocean in The Maldives to overcome my biggest fear. For the longest time, I have believed that I suffer from thalassophobia—the dread of large water bodies. It has prevented me from swimming in the deep end of the pool for as long as I can remember.

My visit to the Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort and Spa, strangely replaced this fear with love for deep waters. It’s true that The Maldives, the archipelago state in the Indian Ocean, has waters so blue, and sands so white, you wonder what’s even real. Located on the North Malé Atoll, the property is home to 109 villas (Rs 74,000 a night upwards), each with a private swimming pool and bar. As if immediate access to the waters wasn’t enough, a rectangular glass in the floor offers a 24/7 glimpse into the marine wonders that live below. Your very own unique oceanarium.

Just as I was soaking in the new-found luxury in the heart of Malé, the announcement of a snorkelling trip burst my bubble. In house expert and marine biologist Sam Whiting told me he has spotted 1,000 species of fish and 250 types of coral. “It’s going to be one of a kind,” he assured me of the experience. His estimate: the very real possibility of spotting close to 100 species of marine life in a single dive on the house reef. “Assuming you keep track and know what you were looking for.”

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’s (ZNMD) Arjun Saluja and his 2011 road trip was playing in my head. Hrithik Roshan’s fear of water vanished when he went underneath. Would I be as lucky?

My snorkelling trainer, Hassan Beyya snapped me out of my day dream, sliding a floater my way. I was happy to grab it with both hands. With that, I followed the man, who at least at that moment, seemed to be the master of my life. Before I could think any more, Beyya drifted me into the sea. Getting rid of the floaters, I went right down. Whoever said that heaven was above and hell down under, has never snorkelled. Marine life played hide and seek before me, as angelfish, butterflyfish and parrotfish, brushed past me in a whirl of blue, pink and green. The word that came to my mind was cinematic.

I was so engrossed in this theatre of graceful movement that when I caught my first breath back on the surface of the water, it had been 15 minutes. I was a cool half kilometre away from the shore! Had my fear abandoned me for another weaker mind?

When Beyya began directing me towards the shore, I was disappointed. I requested that he let me venture into the waters on my own. “Go for it!” Beyya egged me on. This time around, I noticed the corals which I had missed during my first dive.

The property located on the North Male Atoll is home to 109 villas, each with a private swimming pool and bar

The only thing that could tempt me out from the wonders underwater was a meal. Returning after nearly three hours out on sea, I feasted on chicken curry, coconut sambol and potato tempeh with Sri Lankan prawns curry and rice prepared by Chef Indika at one of the resorts six restaurants, Aura.

For most part of my stay, I didn’t feel the need to leave the property. When you aren’t relaxing by the sea, you are tempted by the water sports or hunger carries you to their restaurants.

I understand why they say, surrender is a beautiful thing.

This writer’s first attempt at snorkelling

You are the mixologist

At the Cocktail Lab, you can fashion your own cocktail with a little help from mixologist Jati Kuncoro Adi. They can rustle up a range of gin and rum-based cocktails and Adi says, he is open to experimentation. “If someone suggests a drink that is not on the menu, we chat with them about their taste preference, and make something special to surprise them,” claims Jati.

We liked the idea of the mocktail bar that hosts under-age “drinkers”. The kid’s club is a great place to keep the little ones busy while you relax.

Museum that’s a hop away

The resort’s art gallery lets you try your hand at painting a canvas. Else, you can go fishing, or set off on a sunset cruise and watch the dolphins. Off the resort, you can make a trip to the National Museum and Sultan Park, barely 18 minutes away. Both are part of the restored Royal Palace, demolished in the late 16th century. One of the wings was rebuilt and is now the museum that was inaugurated in 1952 by then Prime Minister Mohamed Amin Didi. It houses an elaborate collection that speaks of the heritage and history of The Maldives. Outside, well paid out gardens beckon you for a stroll.

Different kind of omelette

“This is barefoot luxury,” said Executive Chef Praveen Shetty about Beach Shack, which is among six others that the property hosts. “We grill everything, from salad to dessert.” The pineapple that Shetty’s team uses in an ice cream, is burnt on coal. The berries in the cheesecake are roasted. You can customise an evening here; the candlelight dinner date is popular with visitors. The menu is characterised by Maldivian dishes flavoured with coconut, chilli and herbs. We recommend you try the mas huni; shredded smoked tuna with onion, chilli and coconut; the tuna or vegetable curries with roshi (chapati) or the Maldivian omelette with drumstick leaves and chilli, our personal favourite.

Getting there: IndiGo operates daily flights from Mumbai to The Maldives. The resort is accessible via a 20-minute premium speedboat transfer from Velana International Airport

