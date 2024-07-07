3D stretchable electronic strip for e-textiles

This innovation could significantly impact healthcare and sports by enabling new possibilities for embedded electronic devices in clothing

Pic/Nottingham Trent University

Researchers at Nottingham Trent University have developed a novel 3D stretchable electronic strip that is expected to revolutionise wearable electronic textiles.

This innovation could significantly impact healthcare and sports by enabling new possibilities for embedded electronic devices in clothing. The strip’s unique 3D structure, transforming from flexible to stretchable, allows it to bend in multiple directions and stretch up to half its initial size.

This helical ribbon design surpasses existing technologies by offering enhanced flexibility and durability, making it ideal for stretchable textiles. The study demonstrated LED and temperature sensing capabilities, supported by a rubber cord, to prevent damage and ensure compatibility with clothing.