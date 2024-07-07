Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Enforce 2016 Hawkers Policy’, demands union
Maharashtra: Ratnagiri to get India’s first maritime university spread across 50 acres of land
Maharashtra: Panchavati Express’s coaches detach in Kasara
Mumbai: BMC might trim water supply to shops, offices
Thane: Five kids rescued from Mumbra hill in late-night rescue op
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Technology News > 3D stretchable electronic strip for e textiles

3D stretchable electronic strip for e-textiles

Updated on: 07 July,2024 10:58 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

This innovation could significantly impact healthcare and sports by enabling new possibilities for embedded electronic devices in clothing

3D stretchable electronic strip for e-textiles

Pic/Nottingham Trent University

Listen to this article
3D stretchable electronic strip for e-textiles
x
00:00

Researchers at Nottingham Trent University have developed a novel 3D stretchable electronic strip that is expected to revolutionise wearable electronic textiles. 


This innovation could significantly impact healthcare and sports by enabling new possibilities for embedded electronic devices in clothing. The strip’s unique 3D structure, transforming from flexible to stretchable, allows it to bend in multiple directions and stretch up to half its initial size.


This helical ribbon design surpasses existing technologies by offering enhanced flexibility and durability, making it ideal for stretchable textiles. The study demonstrated LED and temperature sensing capabilities, supported by a rubber cord, to prevent damage and ensure compatibility with clothing.


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

life and style tech news mumbai Technology News Lifestyle news Technology

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK