Breaking News
Mumbai: Aam Aadmi Party eyes BMC with free water and bus rides ahead of polls
Mumbai: BEST gears up to earn carbon credits
IMD predicts heavy rain; issues yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane
Thane: Missing six-year-old’s body found in immersion tank in Ulhasnagar
Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray figures on the list of defaulters at MCA-Kandivli club, office-bearers write to CEO to cancel membership
Home > Technology News > A camera shortcut on WhatsApp for iPhone users underway

A camera shortcut on WhatsApp for iPhone users underway

Updated on: 12 September,2022 01:31 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

A screenshot showed that the camera shortcut is placed within the navigation bar and it will show up for those users who can already create a community in the future

A camera shortcut on WhatsApp for iPhone users underway

Representative Image: iStock


Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is likely working on a feature that will add a new camera shortcut for iPhone users on their app.


According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has submitted a new update through the TestFlight beta Programme, bringing the version up to 22.19.0.75. The version marked within WhatsApp Settings is 2.22.19.75 and the TestFlight build is 22.19.0.

A screenshot showed that the camera shortcut is placed within the navigation bar and it will show up for those users that can already create a community in the future.


It looks exactly like the one implemented on WhatsApp beta for Android (but since there was a bug, it has temporarily been removed in another update), the report said.

Since this shortcut is now under development, it is still not visible to users because WhatsApp plans to release it in a future update of the app, it added.

Earlier this month, a report said that WhatsApp is working on a new feature for businesses to let them manage chats from their linked devices in an upcoming subscription service from WhatsApp for businesses.

Under a new optional subscription plan called WhatsApp Premium, users will be able to use additional features such as the ability to create a custom business link and link up to 10 devices to their accounts in the future.

Also read: WhatsApp's new feature may let businesses manage chats from their linked devices

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Do you want to make pizzas at home?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
life and style WhatsApp tech news san francisco iphone

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK