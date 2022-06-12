A low-cost smartwatch that can make calls

The watch’s look is standard run-of-the-mill, clearly ‘inspired’ by the Casio’s G-star line

Representative Image

It’s hard to distinguish the plethora of smartwatches available on online shopping portals. They have the same features and roughly cost the same. So when something comes along with a shocking name, you take notice. Just Corseca’s weirdly named Ray K’ANAB!S stands out primarily because of its name.

The watch’s look is standard run-of-the-mill, clearly ‘inspired’ by the Casio’s G-star line. The smartwatch matches its rugged looks with an IP68 rating that protects it from dust and water, which is helpful.

The box looks lovely and houses the watch front and centre. The device works right out of the box. You will have to download the DaFit app either for iOS or Android. The app is intuitive and captures a lot of data from the smartwatch. The K’ANAB!S can monitor SPO2, heart rate and blood pressure through the app. While they all seemed to do a good job monitoring, the blood pressure function failed to give accurate results.

The fitness tracker has a few basic modes like walking, running, cycling, skipping, badminton, basketball and football. The walking and running modes connect with your phone’s GPS to give steps taken and distance covered. The watch also includes a sleep tracker that doesn’t monitor sleep quality too well. The watch is also a bit too chunky to sleep comfortably with.

The software on the watch is pretty basic. Everything works like it is supposed to. You can select different workouts, control your music and even make phone calls. The calls made on the phone were loud, and the built-in mic did an excellent job of picking up the voice.

The watch comes with a substantial 400mAh battery and claims to offer 15days. However, during testing, the watch outperformed the 15-day goal when used moderately. The battery performance fell under 15 days when the frequency of SPO2 monitoring was increased.

For Rs 5,499, the Just Coreseca Ray K’ANAB!S is a good deal, especially if you want to use your watch to make phone calls. Fortunately, the ridiculous name is not to be seen on any visible element of the watch.